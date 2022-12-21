8 teen girls charged with murder in Toronto ‘swarming’ attack

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say eight teenage girls who apparently met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man.

Investigators allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man in Toronto’s downtown core early Sunday morning.

Police say medics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Police say the girls were arrested near the scene of the attack.

Three of them are 13 years old, three are 14 and two are 16.

Detective Sgt. Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Squad says the girls got into an altercation earlier in the night in that area.

Hey says they met on social media and come from various parts of Toronto.

According to CNN, police would not call the girls gang members, but called the event a “swarming” attack, where multiple people assault a victim simultaneously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.