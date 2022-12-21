Read full article on original website
Dune erosion in St. Johns County could have washed away millions worth of replaced sand
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Restoring the dunes in St. Johns County can sometimes look like an uphill battle as storms and high tides wash away re-nourishment work every year. One expert points out that putting the sand back isn't enough to keep the sand dunes in place. Beach erosion...
Ron DeSantis Announces $35 Million in Block Grants to 48 Florida Communities
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he had awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for...
theapopkavoice.com
Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings
Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
Florida Nutrition Program for low-income people: Contact to get over $8,500 for family meals
It's an opportunity for those who are at nutritional risk. Hundreds to thousands of people in Florida receive food assistance. However, not all of them are aware of the importance of eating nutritious foods. This is probably because they buy anything that's available to them due to a tight budget.
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
News4Jax.com
Organizations take extra steps to help keep people warm amid dropping temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures on Saturday started to slowly drop as a freeze warning was in effect for Northeast Florida, many cold weather shelters opened to help keep people warm. Several churches and organizations around the area opened their doors during the cold weekend. City Rescue Mission Executive...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
calleochonews.com
New rules hike up medical marijuana license fees
The new rules will change the way operators apply for a medical marijuana license. Florida is considered one of the most promising medical marijuana markets in the United States due to its large and growing elderly population. During the first half of 2022, Florida had 22 licensed operators, while medical marijuana sales totaled over $1 billion.
One more frigid night before temperatures in Central Florida begin to rise
ORLANDO, Fla. — Another chilly night is ahead for much of Central Florida before temperatures will begin to rise again this week. For the fourth night in a row, Marion County will be under a freeze warning with freezing temperatures possible overnight. The rest of Central Florida won’t be...
waterfronttimes.com
Should we continue to live on Florida’s coastline?
New building codes can help stem storm damage — to a degree. ZHONG-REN PENG Director of iAdapt, International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design, University of Florida Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast last fall. Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them.
usf.edu
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
News4Jax.com
New rules for Florida landlords, property managers to start Jan. 1
New rules for Florida landlords and property managers take effect next week as the new year begins. One new law — CS/SB 898 — seeks to keep tenants of apartment complexes and rental properties safer. Some provisions of “Miya’s Law” have already gone into effect, but beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. Also, employees must undergo background checks.
News4Jax.com
How to rehab your cold-damaged plants
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After several days of freezing temperatures, local farmers and gardeners alike are assessing the damage to the crops and plants. Temperatures in the 20s for several days and frost are causing problems across the area. In many cases, however, there are ways to rehabilitate your plants.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Florida: Free Guide 2022
If you live in Florida and run a business, you may need to have an active business license or permit. The state has requirements for certain types of business activities to have such permits, though the process to go about applying for the license and ensuring that you’ve done all the necessary paperwork and steps can be challenging.
What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.
Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Baker Act exams for children on the rise in Florida, new study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a sobering sign of Florida’s mental health crisis among children. According to a new study by the University of South Florida, more children than ever are being Baker Acted. While the total number of Baker Act exams performed on adults in Florida is...
New laws to take effect in Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year will bring several new laws to Florida. These 2023 laws come from this year’s legislative session and also include bills passed during the December special session. Some of the bills include a lobbying ban, health screenings and parts of the property insurance...
Florida Ends 2022 with Highest Surplus in History - How Did it Happen?
Florida is ending the year with a $22.8 Billion surplus, the highest surplus recorded in state history. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/Flickr) The Center Square Florida covers the development, "According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.
Florida Pet Store To Pay Over $200,000 After Allegations Of Selling Sick, Dying Puppies
Monetary relief has been secured for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a Florida pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc., doing business as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed consumer complaints alleging Petland
