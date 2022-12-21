ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $35 Million in Block Grants to 48 Florida Communities

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he had awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings

Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

New rules hike up medical marijuana license fees

The new rules will change the way operators apply for a medical marijuana license. Florida is considered one of the most promising medical marijuana markets in the United States due to its large and growing elderly population. During the first half of 2022, Florida had 22 licensed operators, while medical marijuana sales totaled over $1 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
waterfronttimes.com

Should we continue to live on Florida’s coastline?

New building codes can help stem storm damage — to a degree. ZHONG-REN PENG Director of iAdapt, International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design, University of Florida Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast last fall. Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

New rules for Florida landlords, property managers to start Jan. 1

New rules for Florida landlords and property managers take effect next week as the new year begins. One new law — CS/SB 898 — seeks to keep tenants of apartment complexes and rental properties safer. Some provisions of “Miya’s Law” have already gone into effect, but beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. Also, employees must undergo background checks.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

How to rehab your cold-damaged plants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After several days of freezing temperatures, local farmers and gardeners alike are assessing the damage to the crops and plants. Temperatures in the 20s for several days and frost are causing problems across the area. In many cases, however, there are ways to rehabilitate your plants.
FLORIDA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Florida: Free Guide 2022

If you live in Florida and run a business, you may need to have an active business license or permit. The state has requirements for certain types of business activities to have such permits, though the process to go about applying for the license and ensuring that you’ve done all the necessary paperwork and steps can be challenging.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.

Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
FLORIDA STATE
Ty D.

Florida Ends 2022 with Highest Surplus in History - How Did it Happen?

Florida is ending the year with a $22.8 Billion surplus, the highest surplus recorded in state history. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/Flickr) The Center Square Florida covers the development, "According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.
FLORIDA STATE

