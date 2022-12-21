DL Kelby Collins Signs with Florida Gators

The Gators earn the signature of Gardendale, Ala., defensive lineman and defensive class headliner Kelby Collins.

The headliner of the Gators' defensive class, according to consensus rankings, Gardendale, Ala. defensive lineman Kelby Collins has officially signed his letter of intent with Florida.

He joins a bevy of other UF commits to make their pledge to Florida official in the early signing period.

Collins was considered a major commitment for the Gators over the summer when Florida held arguably the most momentum of any program in the recruiting world. While he gave Florida an uber-talented piece at a position of need, Collins also spurned his home state squad of Alabama — who pursued him tirelessly even after his commitment — to provide UF with a statement win on the trail for the new staff.

He will likely serve as both a three and five-technique for the Gators at the next level, with occasional appearances on the exterior in goal line and short yardage packages.

Due to need, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound trench monster will assume an early role in the UF front next season. To the pleasure of both sides, Collins will early enroll at Florida.

Below you can find a snippet of the All Gators scouting report on Collins .

Collins has shown to be stout as a three-technique, displaying a towering frame that shows more room to add on top of the 265 pounds he already carries. His elite-level first step quickness and explosion out of his stance give him a significant edge to beat offensive lineman off the ball. While usually interior players at his level showcase an elite ability to plug holes and stop the run, there can sometimes be a void when looking at the prospects as pass rushers, at least where the translation is concerned. However, Collins’ hand technique to throw offensive lineman off-platform to then push upfield from the inside is advanced for his age. While 12 sacks are elite for an interior defender, it is even more impressive when taking into account the plays he creates for others in the process. Even what he lacks there, he makes up for with impressive athleticism for someone his size.

