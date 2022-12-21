National Signing Day: Latest Updates and New Signees for Michigan State Football

It's National Signing Day! Spartan Nation is ready to welcome the newest high school signees to Michigan State University! Go Green!

Wake up Spartan Nation! It's National Signing Day!

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans will welcome the next crop of Spartans today, as high school recruits can finally put pen to paper and sign their letters of intent to their university of choice.

Michigan State currently has 14 verbal commitments from the Class of 2023, and the Spartans coaching staff expects to close the deal on most, if not all, of those players today. We'll also be keeping an eye on a few uncommitted prospects that MSU is battling for during this early signing period.

As the latest news and signings unfold, Spartan Nation will be keeping fans and readers informed throughout the day with the full list of signees below:

Michigan State's Class of 2023 Signees

1:19 p.m. – 3-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas

Rankings: No. 438 nationally, No. 42 Cornerback, No. 71 in state of Texas

Head coach Mel Tucker often says that cornerbacks are hard to find, and a football program can never have too many of them. Michigan State landed a good one in the Class of 2023 in Chance Rucker out of Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. While he’s currently listed as a three-star in 247Sports Composite rankings, Rucker has fluctuated between three and four stars throughout his recruitment. It was this 6-foot-1, 180-pounder that sparked Michigan State’s summer recruiting efforts, as Rucker was the first of six current commits to pledge to MSU in the months of June, July and August. He chose the Spartans over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida and TCU, among others. Defensive back is a position of need for MSU, and secondary coach Harlon Barnett landed a guy in Rucker who can work his way up the depth chart in the coming years.

12:31 p.m. – 4-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.

Rankings: No. 179 nationally, No. 16 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida

Any time you nab a player from IMG Academy, one of the premier high school football programs in the country, you feel good about it. A native of Virginia, Jordan Hall transferred to IMG ahead of his sophomore season and became an instant star. The four-star linebacker prospect visited Florida and Notre Dame, but committed to Michigan State following a visit on June 11. Hall chose the Spartans out of 19 scholarship offers, and cancelled visits to Michigan and North Carolina following his commitment to MSU. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton was the primary recruiter in this battle, while special teams coordinator Ross Els was involved as well. After the Spartans’ linebackers struggled in pass coverage throughout the 2022 season, Hall is the type of prospect who could shore up some of those passing lanes for opposing quarterbacks. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hall has a good mixture of size and speed that Mel Tucker covets from his linebackers. This is an excellent pickup for the Green and White.

Noon – 4-star OT Stanton Ramil; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.

Rankings: No. 223 nationally, No. 20 Offensive Tackle, No. 17 in state of Alabama

One of the top priorities for Michigan State is getting deeper and more talented along the offensive line, and the Spartans take a step in that direction by adding four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil. Coming in as the No. 240 overall player in his class, Ramil is the highest-ranked offensive tackle signee for the Spartans since 2010. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 310 pounds, the native of Alabaster, Ala. was one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, garnering a whopping 33 scholarship offers. The fact that O-line coach Chris Kapilovic was able to go down into SEC country and nab a talented prospect like Ramil is a testament to Kapilovic’s recruiting chops. Ramil chose the Spartans over offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Penn State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh, among others. This one was a massive recruiting win for Michigan State.

11:50 a.m. – 4-star EDGE Bai Jobe; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.

Rankings: No. 82 nationally, No. 14 Edge Rusher, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma

The highest-ranked commit of Mel Tucker’s three-year tenure at Michigan State has signed his national letter of intent. Four-star edge rusher Bai Jobe, a Top 100 national prospect, is officially a Spartan. Defensive line coach Marco Coleman and pass rush specialist Brandon T. Jordan led the charge for the heavily-sought-after prospect out of Norman, Okla. and gave MSU perhaps its biggest recruiting win of the past three seasons. The Spartans went right into Oklahoma’s back yard to steal Jobe right out from under the Sooners’ noses. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Jobe chose Michigan State among 30 offers that included Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M and several others. While the Spartans’ defense improved in the latter part of the 2022 season, MSU still needs to add depth and talent on defense and that’s exactly what Jobe provides.

11:16 a.m. – 3-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.

Rankings: No. 873 nationally, No. 86 Cornerback, No. 127 in state of Florida

The third-longest tenured commit in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class made it official today when he signed and submitted his letter of intent to play for Mel Tucker and the Spartans. Three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III out of Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Fla. is on his way to East Lansing. Pleasant was one of the earliest commits for MSU, giving his verbal pledge to area recruiter Marco Coleman (D-line coach) and secondary coach Harlon Barnett way back in April. He chose Michigan State over offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Penn State and Utah, among others. At six feet and 175 pounds, Pleasant has a long, lean frame for MSU’s strength and conditioning staff to work with. As Michigan State tries to add depth and talent to their secondary, Pleasant is a player worth keeping an eye on in the coming years.

10:27 a.m. – 3-star ATH Jaelon Barbarin; Chaminade High School; West Hills, Calif.

Rankings: No. 1135 nationally, No. 97 Athlete, No. 99 in state of California

One of the fastest players in the country will bring that elite speed to East Lansing in 2023. While slight of build at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, three-star athlete Jaelon Barbarin is a certified weapon of Michigan State’s offensive coaching staff to play with. The native of West Hills, California is expected to play running back for the Spartans, but its easy to imagine this speedster catching passes out of the backfield in the not too distant future as well. Barbarin was a track star at Chaminade High School who ran a blazing career-best 10.37 seconds in the 100-meter dash. MSU running back coach Effrem Reed and head coach Mel Tucker did well to identify and snag this hidden gem off the West Coast. Barbarin was also closely considering Washington State as his recruitment came to a close, but he ultimately gave his verbal pledge to Michigan State in the days leading up to National Signing Day. Now, his letter of intent has been submitted, and Barbarin is officially a Spartan.

10:19 a.m. – 4-star QB Sam Leavitt; West Linn High School; West Linn, Ore.

Rankings: No. 374 nationally, No. 23 Quarterback, No. 1 in state of Oregon

What a job offensive coordinator Jay Johnson did in this recruitment. Michigan State long held a commitment from three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson during the 2023 cycle, but after a difficult senior year for the Austin (Texas) Lake Travis prospect, Edmundson and Michigan State parted ways. The Spartans first turned their attention towards five-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King star Dante Moore, taking a massive swing at trying to flip the Oregon commit. While that turned some heads nationwide, Michigan State ultimately fell short of swaying the mega-talented quarterback. However, Johnson landed an excellent consolation prize in four-star QB Sam Leavitt – the No. 1 player out of the state of Oregon.

10:14 a.m. – 3-star CB Sean Brown; Simi Valley High School; Simi Valley, Calif.

Rankings: No. 950 nationally, No. 95 Cornerback, No. 84 in state of California

A long-time Arizona commit, three-star cornerback prospect Sean Brown flipped his commitment to Mel Tucker and the Spartans in the days leading up to the early signing period for the 2023 cycle. In addition to the Wildcats, Brown also considered Colorado, Washington State and BYU as potential landing spots to being his college career, but ultimate he submitted his letter of intent to Michigan State on National Signing Day. While he’s listed as a cornerback by 247Sports, a 6-foot-3 and 195-pound frame suggests that Brown could transition to either safety or linebacker once he arrives in East Lansing. That could be an intriguing development for Michigan State in the years to come, as the Spartans need to get better at pass coverage at both of those positions and Brown’s high school experience at cornerback could give him a bit of a head start at whichever position he ultimately plays.

10:02 a.m. – 4-star DL Jalen Thompson; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.

Rankings: No. 220 nationally, No. 32 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan

The best players in Michigan, go to State! Not only did the Spartans beat their in-state rivals for this four-star defensive lineman out of Detroit, Michigan State also fended off a late surge by Ohio State and beat out a Cincinnati program that was coming off a College Football Playoff appearance last season. Ranked No. 219 overall in the country, it’s fair to wonder if Jalen Thompson is a little underrated, even as a four-star prospect. The Detroit native garnered 30 scholarship offers, including the who’s who of college football – Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others. Thompson is part of an excellent defensive line class for Michigan State. Pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan led the way in this recruitment, with a solid assist from D-line coach Marco Coleman. Those two guys were MSU’s best recruiters during the 2023 cycle, and it showed in how stacked this D-line class is for the Spartans.

9:54 a.m. – 4-star IOL Keyshawn Blackstock; Coffeyville Community College; Covington, Ga.

Rankings: No. 7 JUCO transfer, No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Georgia

Though not a high school recruit, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more important piece of Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class than junior college transfer Keyshawn Blackstock. The Spartans need help along their offensive line, and the JUCO transfer from Coffeyville Community College will provide two years of collegiate experience already when he steps foot on campus in East Lansing. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Blackstock is the No. 7 overall JUCO transfer in the class of 2023, and the No. 1 interior offensive line. However, Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic will give the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder a look at one of the two tackle spots in 2023. Blackstock started every game in 2022 for Coffeyville C.C. at left tackle. As the Spartans look to rebuild their offensive line ahead of the 2023 season, they add an important piece to the puzzle with this native of Covington, Ga.

9:49 a.m. – 3-star ATH Aziah Johnson; Thomas Jefferson High School; Richmond, Va.

Rankings: No. 905 nationally, No. 69 Athlete, No. 24 in state of Virginia

A three-star athlete prospect who is expected to play wide receiver, Aziah Johnson sparked a late series of commitments for Michigan State in the week leading up to National Signing Day. The native of Richmond, Va. chose the Spartans over several programs that were much closer to home – North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and South Carolina. This was a nice recruiting win for Michigan State, which had been knocked on its heels due to several decommitments around the time of Johnson’s verbal pledge. While his recruiting ranking won’t jump out at anybody, his 6-foot-2 and 175-pound frame does stand out. After Johnson has spent some time in MSU’s strength and conditioning program, he could develop into a tough matchup for opposing defensive backs with his combination of height and speed.

8:43 a.m. – 3-star WR Jaelen Smith; Klein Cain High School; Houston, Texas

Rankings: No. 695 nationally, No. 93 Wide Receiver, No. 110 in state of Texas

Michigan State added three-star wide receiver prospect Jaelen Smith on the eve of Signing Day, and the native of Houston, Texas made it official on Wednesday when he submitted his letter of intent to MSU. Smith chose the Spartans over fellow finalists Minnesota and Vanderbilt, and provides Michigan State with a versatile weapon. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Smith projects as a wide receiver at the collegiate level, but he also played both running back and quarterback at Klein Cain High School. During his senior season, Smith supplemented his 34 receptions for 695 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns with 830 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground. The do-it-all athlete also completed 35-of-70 pass attempts for 452 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, and also returned a kickoff for a score. It will be interesting to see how MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson utilizes Smith’s unique skillset in the Spartan offense.

8:07 a.m. – 4-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa

Rankings: No. 137 nationally, No. 16 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa

One of the earliest Michigan State commitments in the 2023 class, four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe has made it official after signing with the Spartans. The native of Bettendorf, Iowa has been one of the most vocal and active recruiters in the class since committing to MSU way back in February. Depaepe is the highest-rated defensive line signee for the Spartans since 2016, and he was the first recruiting win for MSU pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan. While listed as a D-lineman, Depaepe is projected to play defensive end for the Spartans. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, the product out of Pleasant Valley High School has an excellent frame for Michigan State’s strength and conditioning staff to work with. Throw in the training that Depaepe will receive from a specialist like Jordan, and the Spartans have a potential star on their hands with this Top 150 prospect.

7:32 a.m. – 4-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.

Rankings: No. 327 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan

In the week leading up to National Signing Day, Michigan State turned some heads by adding three transfer tight ends in four days’ time. Now, the Spartans have added another talented tight end prospect from the high school ranks in four-star Brennan Parachek. The native of Dexter, Mich. was Michigan State’s first commit in the 2023 class – way back on Sept. 28, 2021 – and that commitment held strong until Parachek put pen to paper and signed his national letter of intent today. In the last couple weeks, in-state rival Michigan made a run at flipping the four-star, but the blood in this Michiganders veins runs Green. In addition to the Wolverines, Michigan State beat out the likes of Kentucky, Arizona State and Purdue for Parachek. While the Spartans have a lot of options at tight end for the 2023 season, I feel comfortable saying that Parachek has the highest long-term ceiling of all of them.

7:21 a.m. – 4-star IOL Cole Dellinger; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.

Rankings: No. 407 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 7 in state of Michigan

Any time you can keep a four-star kid from you backyard home, that’s a win. When that same kid player plays at a position of need, that makes the recruiting victory all the more sweet. Michigan State is getting a player that fits those descriptions in four-star offensive lineman Cole Dellinger out of Clarkston, Michigan. In my opinion, there is no single position group that the Spartans need to improve more than their offensive line, and Dellinger is a major step towards that goal. Ranked the No. 7 player in the state of Michigan by the 247Sports Composite rankings, Dellinger stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 280 pounds – a good starting point for a high school recruit. Dellinger chose Michigan State over fellow finalists Purdue and LSU. His brother, Garrett, was a four-star and Top 100 player in the class of 2021 who signed with LSU. It’s impressive that MSU offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and head coach Mel Tucker were able to fend off the Tigers for the younger Dellinger brother.