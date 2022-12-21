Read full article on original website
Related
Travel Issues Stranding People In Amarillo
With Christmas behind us, we start to look toward the new year. Typically, heading home after the holidays is something people look forward to. Their hearts are full of joy, but they're ready to return to their lives. You get all packed up, hop in the car, and arrive at...
Who Has The Best Steaks in Amarillo?
When it comes to any other type of food in Amarillo, there's usually a pretty clear consensus on what restaurants are the best in their category. But surprisingly, when it comes to good steak we have a relatively limited number of notable steakhouses. On Amarillo's subreddit someone posted a poll,...
The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.
There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
Here Is Why You Need To Know About Amarillo’s Simulated Universe
I'm sure you're familiar with Meow Wolf in New Mexico. It's an art exhibit/gallery/experience that is interactive. It tells a story and is supposed to get your imagination going. It's like a playground made out of someone's artistic vision. Amarillo's newest art exhibit is something like that. Maybe. We're not...
Mix 94.1
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
Why Does It Seem So Difficult To Keep Up With Music In Amarillo?
I wish I could remember which musician it was that told me years ago that Amarillo was the place to be. They regaled me with tales of 6th Street, and a thriving scene of songwriters making noise in Yellow City. When I moved here several years later, everything he described seemed to have disappeared.
This Funky Retro Apartment Building For Sale in Amarillo Is Bona Fide Party Pad Potential
Woke up this morning. Zipped over to Zillow. Why? 'Cause I felt cute and wanted to window shop till i found a house that matches my 'tude. And look what I found, y'all. The funkiest little apartments I ever done did see: The Carmel Apartments. It's Retro Gold. Located at...
Walmart Has Delivery Drones! Will it Fly in Amarillo?
Technology is a great thing and it seems that the world is getting more and more technologically advanced. So much so, that drone delivery is becoming more mainstream. Walmart announced in June of 2021 that they were teaming up with DroneUp to start offering drone delivery from their stores. They rolled out delivery drones to specific places in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. They currently offer drone delivery in North Texas. Garland, Murphy, Plano Richardson, Mesquite, Dallas, Rowlett, and the Colonies all currently have drone delivery available to customers.
Did the New Panera Bread Emerge From Upside Down World?
Amarillo finally gets a Panera Bread, a restaurant that has been wished for by many, for a very long time. However, it seems the Panera Bread Amarillo got, was not the one from their wishes. It seems the Amarillo Panera Bread has been frocked with obstacle after obstacle since it...
Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok
Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
It’s True. In Norway, Texas Means “Crazy.” What About Amarillo?
This is why travel and learning are important. If you don't do either of those things, you miss out on some of the weirdest, quirkiest things that define the human experience. For instance; in Norway they use Texas as slang for "crazy." If that's the case, what would Amarillo be...
Amarillo One Of The Neediest Cities? According To This, We Are.
Throughout the months of November and December, we've seen a lot of different holiday types of drives happening. We've seen the usual Toys 4 Tots, food bank food drive, coat drives, etc. I mean, we even held our own drive with Help 4 The Holidays. Every city has people in...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo Kidnapping Suspect to Face Federal Gun, Drug Charges
Rowdy Don Eastman is in some serious hot water. The 35-year-old Amarillo man was arrested on December 22 following a chaotic string of events that began when police were dispatched to SW 8th and Bryan St in regards to a possible hostage situation. According to a court documents filed with...
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
The Burning Question About Amarillo’s Abandoned Buildings Catching Fire
I have to be, due to my line of business. But the bottom line is that I'm nosy. I look for patterns and things of interest so that I can write about things that interest people here in Amarillo. And sometimes something catches my eye and I get to digging.
Ding Ding! Make Christmas Shine with the Trolley Express
Did you know Amarillo had a trolley? It's a trolley full of Christmas fun. One of the great things about Christmas is all the Christmas fun. Christmas is one of those times when Amarillo has a ton of Christmas Fun. From the different farms transformed into Christmas villages, or the Amarillo Botanical Gardens or Candy Cane Lane and all the other great lights displays we have so much Christmas joy in our city.
Mix 94.1
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
Mix 94.1
Great News For Gamers; WAC In Amarillo Getting New Game Room
In a press release earlier this week, the City of Amarillo took a moment to shine a light on an all new and improved game room at the Warford Activity Center. They also took a moment to recognize the individual behind the art you'll see in the new game room.
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0