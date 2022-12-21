ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: RB Jahiem White Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0p9V_0jq2Wu5x00

RB Jahiem White

Height: 5'9" Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: York, PA

High school: William Penn

Power Five Offers: Louisville, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: Bowling Green, Old Dominion.

Evaluation:

To this day, I still struggle to understand how White went overlooked by Power Five schools aside from the two he holds offers from. Very explosive back that gets north in a hurry and has little to no wasted movement. Despite being undersized, White does a good job of finishing through contact while maintaining balance. He can also be a weapon out of the backfield in the passing game and could even line up in the slot. Has a little Jock Sanders to his game.

Playing time projection:

West Virginia's backfield is loaded with talent right now, so it may be a while before we see White become a key piece of the offense. That said, he can make his mark on special teams early in his career.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in West Virginia

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
COLORADO STATE
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according...
GREENSBORO, NC
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
April Killian

Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know

Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5

Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
TENNESSEE STATE
Huskies Report

REPORT: Tony Washington Departing WVU

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, West Virginia receivers coach Tony Washington Jr. will depart Morgantown for Liberty to reunite with newly hired head coach Jameu Chadwell. Washington worked under Chadwell for two seasons prior to joining Neal Brown's staff at West Virginia. Three Mountaineer receivers (Sam James, Bryce Ford-Wheaton,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
LSUCountry

Former LSU TE Kole Taylor Announces Transfer Destination

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has announced he will transfer to West Virginia, he posted via social media Sunday evening. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties. In 2021, Taylor played in 12 games with three starts while adding six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
HuskyMaven

With No New Addition, Breaking Down the UW Quarterback Situation

On signing day, Kalen DeBoer unveiled at least one new player for every position on his University of Washington football roster except one — quarterback. He held a verbal commitment that wasn't binding from South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz until 10 days before letters of intent were due. However, the Midwest teenager become part of the great quarterback recruiting sweepstakes that swept through the college ranks uncontrolled with one program after another poaching players.
SEATTLE, WA
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy