OFFICIAL: RB Jahiem White Signs with West Virginia

RB Jahiem White

Height: 5'9" Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: York, PA

High school: William Penn

Power Five Offers: Louisville, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: Bowling Green, Old Dominion.

Evaluation:

To this day, I still struggle to understand how White went overlooked by Power Five schools aside from the two he holds offers from. Very explosive back that gets north in a hurry and has little to no wasted movement. Despite being undersized, White does a good job of finishing through contact while maintaining balance. He can also be a weapon out of the backfield in the passing game and could even line up in the slot. Has a little Jock Sanders to his game.

Playing time projection:

West Virginia's backfield is loaded with talent right now, so it may be a while before we see White become a key piece of the offense. That said, he can make his mark on special teams early in his career.

Highlights:

