John Bernard “Jack” Shea
John Bernard “Jack” Shea, age 82 of Marcus, IA, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at his home in Marcus. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, IA with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating, Fr. Eugene Murray concelebrating and Deacon Gerald Bertrand assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a K of C Rosary and 4th Degree Chalice Presentation at 5 p.m. then a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m. all at the church in Marcus. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
Former KCAU manager to be inducted into Hall of Fame
A long-time Iowa broadcast executive and former general manager at KCAU 9 will join the National Broadcast+Cable Hall of Fame in the upcoming spring.
Annabelle “Ann” Lennon
Annabelle “Ann” Lennon, 93, of Akron, Iowa, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM News for Monday, December 26
Due to all that cold and wind last weekend, few people ventured out on the roadways, but there were few accidents. There was one accident of note early Friday morning in Sioux County. The Sheriffs Department says a one vehicle rollover occurred on Iowa Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. 32 year old Jorge Martin-Martin of Orange city was driving an SUV east on the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and rolled. No injury was reported. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, and no valid driver license.
Kathy (Kowalke) Sitzmann
Kathy (Kowalke) Sitzmann, 69, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
JoAnn Morgan
JoAnn Morgan, 88 of Kingsley passed Friday, December 23, 2022 at Kingsley Specialty Care. A visitation will be held at Rohde Funeral Home, Friday, December 30, 2022, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with family present. during this time. Interment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be sent...
Jessica Bowman Joins Iowa Station as Afternoon Anchor
Jessica Bowman has joined Sioux City, Iowa NBC affiliate KTIV as an afternoon anchor. “I’ve received such a warm and gracious welcome at KTIV,” said Bowman. “I feel so blessed to now be a member of the KTIV team and continue their commitment to keeping Siouxland viewers informed.”
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
Brad Cave – December Employee of the Month
Brad Cave of Northwest Bank is the December Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Month. Brad is an Ag and Commercial Lender at Northwest Bank in Le Mars for over ten years. He’s dedicated to building lasting relationships with customers and colleagues alike. He’s involved in the YMCA, the Le Mars Area Chamber, and Gehlen Catholic Schools. Brad also coaches multiple sports for his four children.
The Boat House opening third location in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
Chick-fil-A closing location inside Southern Hills Mall food court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Another staple for the mall is closing its doors. After 40 years, the Southern Hills Mall Chick-fil-A located in the food court is closing on December 31st. The Chick-fil-a located outside of the mall on Sergeant Road will remain open and employees from the mall...
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
Record sale prices for farmland
SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
Kelli Langel – Citizen of the Day
Kelli Langel of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelli is employed with Primebank and is retiring this week. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
