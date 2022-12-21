Due to all that cold and wind last weekend, few people ventured out on the roadways, but there were few accidents. There was one accident of note early Friday morning in Sioux County. The Sheriffs Department says a one vehicle rollover occurred on Iowa Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. 32 year old Jorge Martin-Martin of Orange city was driving an SUV east on the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and rolled. No injury was reported. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, and no valid driver license.

