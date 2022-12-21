Read full article on original website
Related
cryptogazette.com
Former Alameda CEO Admitted to Using FTX Customer Deposits
It’s been just revealed that the Alameda CEO just admitted to using the FTX customer deposits. Check out the latest reports below. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, says the trading firm made short-term and open-term loans worth billions of dollars. This move has been made in order to pay for its venture investments.
cryptogazette.com
This Sector Of Crypto Industry Shows Resilience And Maturity
There’s a specific sector in the crypto industry that is showing resilience and maturity. Check out the following details about it below. A new DappRadar report reveals that one sector of the crypto industry remains resilient even as an extended crypto winter continues to weigh on the markets. In...
FTX customers file class action lawsuit saying assets belong to them
Account holders at FTX have filed a class action lawsuit claiming the assets being held belong to them and not the exchange.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin (BTC) to Defy Traditional Cycle Theory In 2023
It’s been reported by a new analysis that Bitcoin will be able to defy the traditional cycle theory during the next year. Check out the latest reports below. A popular crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) will defy all traditional theories of its market cycles next year. The pseudonymous...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Could Shift Trajectory In 2023
It’s been revealed that Bitcoin could see a shift in its price trajectory in 2023. Check out the latest prediciotns about the price of the king coin below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the red, and the king coin is priced at $16,870.
cryptogazette.com
2023 Could Be A Big Year For Ethereum
It’s just been revealed that 2023 could be a big year for Ethereum. Check out the latest reports below. In a new Q&A update, Guy says that Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade, which will allow ETH to be unstaked, could make 2023 a big year for the project. He says...
Comments / 0