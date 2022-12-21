ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings police searching for suspect in south side shooting

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on the south side of Billings. Sergeant Harley Cagle says around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue South and South Broadway for a report of a man who was shot.
Extra garbage collections in Billings after Christmas

With the holiday cheer comes the extra trash that piles up after the festivities. Luckily, the city of Billings Solid Waste Division is lending a helping hand. Following the day after Christmas, there will be extra year-end garbage collections to pick up residents’ trash that does not fit in the black dumpster containers.
