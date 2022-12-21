Read full article on original website
Billings police searching for suspect in south side shooting
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on the south side of Billings. Sergeant Harley Cagle says around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue South and South Broadway for a report of a man who was shot.
Extra garbage collections in Billings after Christmas
With the holiday cheer comes the extra trash that piles up after the festivities. Luckily, the city of Billings Solid Waste Division is lending a helping hand. Following the day after Christmas, there will be extra year-end garbage collections to pick up residents’ trash that does not fit in the black dumpster containers.
[BREAKING] Male Shot Dead on S. 27th St in Downtown Billings
At 8:02 PM, Billings Police responded to the 200 block of S 27th St. The victim was transported by medical to an area hospital, where they were declared deceased. There is no suspect at this time. A crime scene van is enroute. As more information is released, this article will...
Homeless in the cold: Billings man and children relying on donations for hotel
Jacob Sanderson and his two children, aged one and five, became homeless after a job loss and rent raise. Now, they are relying on donations to stay out of the cold.
