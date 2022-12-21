SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a stolen tow truck last seen in Springfield, Missouri. This tow truck was last seen on December 5th at 300 W. Scott Street in Springfield. The vehicle is a black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew “Tow Truck” and has “Affordable Towing” on both […]

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO