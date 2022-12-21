ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
musictimes.com

Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!

What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
People

Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome

Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
OHIO STATE
OK! Magazine

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Lost 96 Pounds Prior To Concerning Health Revelations: Source

Celine Dion lost "96 pounds" in the months leading up to her recent shocking health announcement.In addition to her drastic weight loss, friends and family of Dion were concerned the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had been overworking herself for years and not allowing her health to take a priority, according to insiders close to the 54-year-old icon."She never did know when to stop," a source dished on Monday, December 19, more than two weeks after Dion postponed her 2023 tour until 2024 and revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.CELINE DION MAY 'NOT BE ABLE' TO RETURN TO THE...
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
The Independent

Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist

Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Admits That He Can’t Walk Much Now After Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne recently gave a health update in an interview with SiriusXM satellite radio. This year, Ozzy underwent surgery to fix some lingering back and neck pain issues. Six months after the surgery, Ozzy said that he is still having a hard time walking and it may affect his upcoming tour dates.
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Celine Dion Can Sing Again After ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ Diagnosis, Believes Top Neurologist (Exclusive)

Celine Dion, 54, cancelled the upcoming 2023 European dates of her Courage world tour and in her tearful explanation, shared to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 8, she revealed she’s suffering form a rare and incurable disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. Celine explained that the ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ has been causing her to have spasms, which have affected her “daily life,” from walking to being able to use her vocal cords to sing. To find out more about Celine’s scary diagnosis, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to world renowned neurologist Dr. Satonsh Kesari, MD, PhD, of Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica. The top neurologist, who has not treated Celine, is also the Regional Medical Director for the Research Clinical Institute of Providence Southern California.
Loudwire

Rare Record Collection Stolen, Includes Four Metallica Albums Worth $3,000

Police in the small Australian town of Castlemaine, Victoria, are asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen record collection and music equipment estimated to be worth around $150,000. The theft occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 28 earlier this year. "Once inside the property, it is...
Loudwire

Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert

If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
TEXAS STATE
Loudwire

Watch Metallica’s Live Debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ at ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert

UPDATE (Dec. 23): Metallica have now shared their official "MetOnTour" video edit of the live concert premiere of "Lux Æterna." Watch it below. Last night (Dec. 16), Metallica held their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert and auction to help support their charitable cause. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and in addition to many other awesome tracks and moments, it saw the live debut of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Dino Danelli, Founding Drummer of The Rascals, Has Died at 78

Dino Danelli – the founding drummer of legendary 1960s rock/soul band the Rascals – has died at the age of 78. He passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15. Born on July 23, 1944 – and as noted by Drummer Café – Danelli was a trained jazz percussionist who played with artists such as Lionel Hampton and Ronnie Speeks & the Elrods in the early 1960s. In 1963, he met singer Eddie Brigati and pianist Felix Cavaliere while in New York City; the following year, the trio hooked up with Canadian guitarist Gene Cornish and formed The Young Rascals.
Loudwire

Air Guitar? Myles Kennedy Started Out in a Whole ‘Air’ Band

Myles Kennedy, the singer-songwriter and guitarist who plays in Alter Bridge and with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, recently shared how he had an "air" band as a kid. That is, a band that played only air guitar and other air instruments — no actual shredding!. Kennedy,...
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy