Russia’s Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow’s proposals or our army will decide
(Reuters) – Moscow’s proposals for “demilitarisation” and “denazification” of Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and it is up to Ukrainian authorities to fulfil them, otherwise the Russian army will decide the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. “Our proposals for the demilitarization...
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks
KVIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, a stance Washington has dismissed as posturing because of continued Russian attacks. Russia on Sunday launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupiansk...
EU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration’s order to ban women from working at all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), saying this amounts to erasing women from public spaces. Kabul said the move, which was condemned globally,...
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect ‘destructive role’ in protests
(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London’s “destructive role” in the recent protests in Iran. Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday’s announcement by Tehran that it had arrested seven people...
Russia’s Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
(Reuters) – Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he was suffering worsening back pain from long spells in solitary confinement that he said were part of a deliberate strategy by the authorities to undermine his health. In a post on Twitter, he also complained of being...
Italian former Foreign Minister Frattini dies at 65
ROME (Reuters) – Franco Frattini, who served twice as Italy’s foreign minister and held several other cabinet posts, died on Saturday at the age of 65, Italian media reported. Frattini, who had been ill for some time with cancer, died in a Rome hospital. He was foreign minister...
World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world)...
Russia’s FSB says Ukrainian saboteurs ‘liquidated’ while trying to enter border region – agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian “sabotage group” had been “liquidated” while trying to enter Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. “As a result of a clash on December...
Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday that the city aims to fully reopen its borders with mainland China before mid-January, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth. The opening would mark the end of a three-year...
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
(Reuters) – A major Russian shipyard that specialises in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details. Admiralty Shipyards, based in the western port of St Petersburg, announced the death of Alexander Buzakov in a...
Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson – presidential office
KYIV (Reuters) – At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday. Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”...
Festive season in Moscow incorporates symbols of conflict
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Outside the gates of Moscow’s Gorky Park, the three Latin letters Z, V and O – frontline military symbols now used to promote the conflict in Ukraine – loom on plinths. Nearby, traditional festive decorations and a giant decorative bauble jostle for attention...
Lebanon detains Hezbollah supporter in probe of Irish U.N. peacekeeper’s killing
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Lebanese army detained over the weekend a main suspect in the recent killing of an Irish U.N. peacekeeper in a move coordinated with powerful armed group Hezbollah, two security sources and a Hezbollah spokesperson said. The man is a supporter of the Iran-backed militia and...
Islamic State attack in Syria’s Raqqa kills 4 Kurdish security forces – official
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Four Kurdish-led security force members were killed in an Islamic State suicide attack on Monday on a security forces centre in Syria’s Raqqa, a spokesperson for the forces said. Farhad Shami, head of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces’ media centre, said two members of the...
Afghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others
KABUL (Reuters) – A car blast in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province killed three people on Monday, including a provincial police chief, the Taliban-Run Afghan interior ministry said. Two others were injured in the blast near Badakhshan’s police headquarters, interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Nafi Takor, said, adding that four people...
Turkish court releases journalist detained under ‘disinformation’ law
ANKARA (Reuters) – A Turkish court ordered the release of a journalist held on remand under the country’s new disinformation law after his lawyer objected to his detention, he said. Sinan Aygul became the first person to be jailed pending trial under the law, approved by parliament two...
