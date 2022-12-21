Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
KTVU FOX 2
New California law allow universities to order opioid overdose medication free of cost
As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication, Naloxone. Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public...
Comments / 0