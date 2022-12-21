ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
FTX caught depositing 8 billion dollars of customer money into secret accounts

Sam Bankman-Fried owned Alameda Research, a hedge fund heavily invested in FTX. In move to make sure the hedge fund assets were never sold off, when FTX began to have issues, an engineer secretly changed software code in the FTX system. The software would have sold off all Alameda Research assets, just like any other companies that were owned, in the case of FTX filing for bankruptcy.
cryptogazette.com

Former Alameda CEO Admitted to Using FTX Customer Deposits

It’s been just revealed that the Alameda CEO just admitted to using the FTX customer deposits. Check out the latest reports below. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, says the trading firm made short-term and open-term loans worth billions of dollars. This move has been made in order to pay for its venture investments.
industrytoday.com

Signs That a Big, New Jobs Problem is Back

Manufacturing employment hiring has slowed in recent months but the quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately too. In yesterday’s post on the latest official U.S. jobs report (for November), I noted that monthly manufacturing employment creation and overall net new hiring have both slowed in recent months. But an even more serious problem could be lurking in the details of this release: The quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately, too.
crypto-academy.org

FTX Asks Bankruptcy Judge To Stop BlockFi From Claiming Robinhood Shares

With John J. Ray III as its new CEO, FTX is pleading with the bankruptcy court looking through the exchange’s collapse to halt the sale of almost $450 million worth of Robinhood shares. Due to a large number of creditors fighting for ownership of these shares, according to FTX’s...
crypto-academy.org

Caroline Ellison Received Billions in Hidden Loans

According to a transcript of Caroline Ellison’s Dec. 19 plea hearing that was released on Friday, she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX’s investors, lenders, and clients that the hedge fund could borrow an infinite amount from the exchange. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both entered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
decrypt.co

FTX Urges Bankruptcy Court to Freeze $450M in Robinhood Shares Owed to Creditors

Given the list of creditors claiming the Robinhood shares, FTX asked the court to wait for a "fair" solution to be determined. FTX, now in the hands of its new CEO John J. Ray III, is urging the bankruptcy court overseeing the exchange's unwinding to freeze roughly $450 million in Robinhood shares.

