Channel 3000
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
Heavy rain and snow hitting the West this week
Heavy coastal rain and mountain snow from a potent atmospheric river are falling across the western United States, with more to come later this week. All 11 Western states are expecting rain or snow, with the heaviest impacts predicted for California. The rain, snow and wind have already knocked out power to 60,000 customers in Oregon and 25,000 in California, according to poweroutage.us.
Climate change threatens oases in Morocco
ALNIF, Morocco — Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry. Some wells are empty. Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren. Home to centuries-old oases that have been a trademark of Morocco, this...
Monster storm persists, China virus spreads and more Christmas Day updates
Millions of people are hunkering down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the country. The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Respiratory viruses could surge following the holidays, public health experts warn
There is growing concern among infectious disease and public health experts that the U.S. could face even more respiratory infections in January. It is “highly likely” that respiratory viruses could spread even more following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Monday.
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Air travelers in the US hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days — particularly if they’re flying with Southwest Airlines. More than 2,845 flights within, into or out of...
The largest lottery jackpots in US history
For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America." Despite Protestant misgivings, the profits generated from lotteries were used to finance civil defense, the construction of churches, and even the founding of Harvard, Yale, and Princeton. While lotteries helped fortify a new country, Americans eventually eschewed their use...
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond. Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020. Rachel...
Farmland escapes real estate slump as prices soar to record
Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic — with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones — and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
New abnormal: Climate disaster damage ‘down’ to $268 billion
This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over. Yet this wasn’t climate change at its worst. With all...
