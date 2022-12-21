Read full article on original website
Check Out ‘The History Of The Bangor Mall Documentary’
From 1978, till now, the Bangor Mall has been a mainstay here in the area. Although it has fallen on hard times, the Bangor Mall has been an iconic location for many, many years. It was inevitable, when the rise of the big box stores like Target and Walmart took...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston ambulance mirror clipped by passing vehicle
A Thomaston ambulance needs a replacement of glass within the driver’s side mirror after being clipped by a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. On Thursday, Dec. 22, just prior to 6:30 p.m., the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, non-emergency, following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of High Street and Route 1, in Thomaston.
Police Investigating Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police are investigating the death of a Maine 3 year old. The press release explains that the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department got a call at about 7:37 AM on Christmas. First responders responded to a call for a 3 year old child who was not breathing at a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb.
Someone Paid a Whopping $8.25 Million for This Gorgeous Maine Luxury Outdoor Oasis of a Home
One of Mane's most exquisite homes that have been on the market for a few years has finally sold for a big number. You might have even come across this place before when looking at dream homes on Zillow. Well, Legacy Properties Sotheby International Realty announced the sale of a...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
foxbangor.com
Store Plaza Sinkhole
SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
WMTW
State police investigating child death in Lincoln County
EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a child on Christmas Day in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call about a 3-year-old child who wasn’t breathing. The child was...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-23. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Maria Y. Orlova, 39, of Orland, was issued...
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 27 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
mainebiz.biz
Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor
A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Elliott tears through Wiscasset area
Winter storm Elliott came through Friday, Dec. 23 into Saturday, Dec. 24, bringing high winds, flooding and then ice when temperatures plummeted. The wind brought down trees and powerlines; flooding left debris and damage along the waterfront. According to state and local government email announcements, state offices and some town...
wabi.tv
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a little over a week since the opening of the Paul J Schupf (shuff) Art Center in downtown Waterville. The center has the Maine’s first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café. Bixby Chocolate was started by Kate...
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
penbaypilot.com
3-year-old pronounced dead after transport from Edgecomb home
About 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call in Edgecomb about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Rescue and deputies responded to the Route 1 home. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead. Maine...
mainebiz.biz
Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned
Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
Maine State Police Say a 3-year-old Child Died on Christmas
Maine State Police are investigating after a child died in the town of Edgecomb. The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call just after 7:30 Christmas morning about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says rescue workers and members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department responded to the home on Route 1. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where the child was pronounced dead.
