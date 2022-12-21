ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Chip Trayanum Happy to Be Back at Running Back, Hopes to Stay There and Could Play Significant Role for Ohio State in Peach Bowl

Even though he transferred to Ohio State as a linebacker, Chip Trayanum always hoped he’d have the opportunity to play running back again. That wasn’t anyone’s expectation when Trayanum committed to Ohio State one year ago Sunday. As he joined a roster that was loaded at running back with the likes of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor and Dallan Hayden, he was expected to play solely on defense this season.
Eleven Warriors

Georgia Defense Impressed by "Unique" Ohio State Pass Attack Led by "Very Dynamic Quarterback" C.J. Stroud

Georgia has already faced two top-10 passing offenses this year. Both of those games went well for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and company have had a couple of close calls this season, but their matchups with Mississippi State and Tennessee were not among them. Georgia blew out the former by 26 on Nov. 12, holding the (other) Bulldogs – the ninth-best pass attack in the country – to 261 yards passing. With a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback (Hendon Hoooker) and the Biletnikoff Award winner at wide receiver (Jalin Hyatt), the Vols mustered 195 yards through the air in a two-touchdown loss to the Bulldogs on Nov. 5.
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl As Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup With Georgia

The Peach Bowl festivities have officially started. Ryan Day met with the media on Zoom after Ohio State's coaches and players arrived in Atlanta late on Sunday and settled into their hotel on Monday. The fourth-year head coach spoke of the opportunity that lies in front of the Buckeyes, the significance of another trip to the CFP for the program and how his team will match up with Georgia on New Year's Eve.
WolverineDigest

WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up

It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
Eleven Warriors

Miyan Williams Feeling "A Little Under The Weather" Tuesday One Day After Having "The Most Work He's Had to Date"

Five Ohio State players were scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday morning: Marvin Harrison Jr., C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Miyan Williams. All showed up for their scheduled media appearances except for Williams, as running back Chip Trayanum filled in for the Buckeyes' starting tailback. Despite that, Trayanum didn't express much concern about Williams' availability long-term while speaking with the media.
Eleven Warriors

NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
