Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: How ‘Bloody Tuesday’ and physicality are built into Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl preparationThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Chip Trayanum Happy to Be Back at Running Back, Hopes to Stay There and Could Play Significant Role for Ohio State in Peach Bowl
Even though he transferred to Ohio State as a linebacker, Chip Trayanum always hoped he’d have the opportunity to play running back again. That wasn’t anyone’s expectation when Trayanum committed to Ohio State one year ago Sunday. As he joined a roster that was loaded at running back with the likes of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor and Dallan Hayden, he was expected to play solely on defense this season.
Eleven Warriors
Georgia Defense Impressed by "Unique" Ohio State Pass Attack Led by "Very Dynamic Quarterback" C.J. Stroud
Georgia has already faced two top-10 passing offenses this year. Both of those games went well for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and company have had a couple of close calls this season, but their matchups with Mississippi State and Tennessee were not among them. Georgia blew out the former by 26 on Nov. 12, holding the (other) Bulldogs – the ninth-best pass attack in the country – to 261 yards passing. With a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback (Hendon Hoooker) and the Biletnikoff Award winner at wide receiver (Jalin Hyatt), the Vols mustered 195 yards through the air in a two-touchdown loss to the Bulldogs on Nov. 5.
Eleven Warriors
It's Been a Rough Month, but Ohio State Still Has It Better Than Almost Everybody Else in College Sports
I'm back! Thanks to Chase Brown for stepping in for me the past couple of weeks while I was on assignment elsewhere doing super fun things with The Stunning Mrs. Vance and The Little Tyke. This week Johnny and I ponder the big question: Is the sky really falling for...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann And Sean McNeil Reflect on Ohio State's Start to 2022-23 Season, Preview Alabama A&M Matchup
There's only one game left before the start of the new year. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and starting guard Sean McNeil previewed Thursday's matchup with Alabama A&M on a Zoom call with media members Tuesday, recapped the Buckeyes' first 11 games and looked ahead to Big Ten play resuming on New Year's Day.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl As Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup With Georgia
The Peach Bowl festivities have officially started. Ryan Day met with the media on Zoom after Ohio State's coaches and players arrived in Atlanta late on Sunday and settled into their hotel on Monday. The fourth-year head coach spoke of the opportunity that lies in front of the Buckeyes, the significance of another trip to the CFP for the program and how his team will match up with Georgia on New Year's Eve.
WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up
It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams Feeling "A Little Under The Weather" Tuesday One Day After Having "The Most Work He's Had to Date"
Five Ohio State players were scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday morning: Marvin Harrison Jr., C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Miyan Williams. All showed up for their scheduled media appearances except for Williams, as running back Chip Trayanum filled in for the Buckeyes' starting tailback. Despite that, Trayanum didn't express much concern about Williams' availability long-term while speaking with the media.
Eleven Warriors
What is the Best Christmas Movie of All Time?
Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Search for missing twin boy expands to 5 more states as he's believed to be in danger, Northeast Ohio braces for winter storm, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Columbus police have expanded their search for 5-month-old Kason Thomas to include five more states, after the running car that...
WSYX ABC6
Buyer for former Columbus problem property Colonial Village hopes to close in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former problem property in Columbus could have a new owner within the next few weeks. Court paperwork indicates buyer ARDG Capital and First Choice Investments plan to close on Colonial Village Apartments by the end of January. In May of this year, a Franklin...
Authorities seize over $2 million worth of fentanyl in Columbus bust; 3 arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police announced three people were arrested after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. According to a press release, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force intercepted the narcotics earlier this week with an estimated street value of over $2 million.
614now.com
Downtown Columbus restaurant from Rapper 2 Chainz announces grand opening date
Don’t look now, but the much-hyped restaurant concept from Grammy Award-winning rapper Two Chains is almost here. According to an promotional Instagram Live video, Esco Restaurant & Tapas will hold its official grand opening on Jan. 13. The opening date was announced in a video stream from Dubai yesterday afternoon.
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
Winter storm to bring snow, high wind, frigid air
The storm will have a substantial impact on travel tonight and Friday, and everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for the latest weather updates
