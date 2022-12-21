Three quick observations from Monday night’s 142-131 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Little Caesars Arena. MIXED BAG – Did the Pistons exorcise their third-quarter ghosts? Maybe? Did they instead get visited by fourth-quarter apparitions? Perhaps. After seeing the Clippers score on nine of their first 10 possessions to triple a five-point halftime lead – continuing a trend of disastrous third quarters that defined their five-game losing streak – the Pistons mounted a 19-3 run to take a one-point lead with 2:34 left in the quarter and expanded the lead to four to close the quarter with a 27-8 run. The Pistons then seemingly put the game away with a 13-0 run that began with seven minutes to play to take a 14-point lead and they did it by stringing together eight straight stops against the West’s No. 5 seed. But the Clippers outscored the Pistons 16-2 in the last three minutes of regulation and never trailed in overtime to hand the Pistons a searing loss, their sixth straight. Just when it appeared the Clippers waved the white flag, inserting little-used reserves Moses Brown and Amir Coffey and taking out all starters except Nic Batum with 3;34 to play in regulation, the Clippers used a 13-1 run to pull two with a minute to play and got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead with 34 seconds to play. Paul George then re-entered the game and had a chance to tie at the foul line with 22 seconds left but missed the first shot. Killian Hayes also split a pair with 20 seconds left to keep it a two-point lead and Terrance Mann tied it on a short jump shot with five seconds left. Bojan Bogdanovic’s deep triple to win in regulation missed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO