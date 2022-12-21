Read full article on original website
NBA
Three Pelicans probable, Herb Jones questionable for T-Wolves game Wednesday
After multiple players returned to practice for New Orleans on Tuesday, there were several upgrades on the team’s injury report this afternoon. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness), Trey Murphy (non-COVID illness) and Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) are all listed as probable for Wednesday’s home vs. Minnesota. In addition, Herb Jones’ status was changed to questionable (health and safety protocols).
NBA
Kings' Mike Brown enters Health and Safety Protocols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game versus Denver. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will coach...
NBA
Onyeka Okongwu has brought a little bit more to the table this season.
Onyeka Okongwu has brought a little bit more to the table this season. His ability to make midrange shots has helped the Hawks this season. But in the overall context of Okongwu's game, it serves as a side dish and not a main course at that table. "Personally, for me,...
NBA
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit for Week 11
We have a solid post-Christmas schedule on tap, as the inventory of teams with four-game schedules has been thankfully replenished following a very light week in that regard. We’re also down to just one two-game team, helping us hone in on some Sit candidates and giving us plenty of other clubs to choose from when it comes to our Start suggestions.
NBA
Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
NBA
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis diagnosed with right thumb fracture, will try to play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today the Sacramento Kings announced that center Domantas Sabonis sustained an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb during Friday’s game versus the Wizards. The injury was confirmed through extensive consultation with Kings team physicians and outside specialists. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
NBA
Bulls break down defensively, fall to Rockets 133-118
It sounded like Forrest Gump, though Monday’s Bulls 133-118 loss to the high flying adolescent Houston Rockets suggested Holden Caufield, who said. “I don’t even know what I was running for. I guess I just felt like it.”. And if it’s perhaps not an in depth explanation...
NBA
Heat hold off Timberwolves 113-110
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus scored 19 points, Kyle Lowry added 18 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat got back to .500 by holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110 on Monday night. Orlando Robinson scored 15 points and Tyler Herro had 14 for the Heat (17-17), who...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 12.26.2022 (Bulls vs Rockets)
The Chicago Bulls (14-18) return home to the United Center to take on the Houston Rockets (9-23) for the first of two this season. Chicago’s riding a wave of momentum after knocking off the New York Knicks, 118-117, Friday in Gotham City. The victory was the Bulls’ third straight to close-out a four-game road trip. Zach LaVine led the way with 33 points, and DeMar DeRozan added 25 with seven rebounds and 10 assists while Nikola Vučević chipped in 21 points and 12 rebounds.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) head to Florida for their second stop on the road trip to face the Miami Heat (16-17). Minnesota fell to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 121-109. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 30 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a near triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
NBA
SIAKAM NAMED EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
The National Basketball Association announced Monday that forward Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 10 (Dec. 19-25) of the 2022-23 season. Siakam captures player of the week honours for the fifth time in his career (Nov. 5-11, 2018, Nov. 4-10, 2019, Jan. 20-26, 2020, and Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2022).
NBA
Late Clippers rally forces OT, Pistons lose a crusher
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 142-131 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Little Caesars Arena. MIXED BAG – Did the Pistons exorcise their third-quarter ghosts? Maybe? Did they instead get visited by fourth-quarter apparitions? Perhaps. After seeing the Clippers score on nine of their first 10 possessions to triple a five-point halftime lead – continuing a trend of disastrous third quarters that defined their five-game losing streak – the Pistons mounted a 19-3 run to take a one-point lead with 2:34 left in the quarter and expanded the lead to four to close the quarter with a 27-8 run. The Pistons then seemingly put the game away with a 13-0 run that began with seven minutes to play to take a 14-point lead and they did it by stringing together eight straight stops against the West’s No. 5 seed. But the Clippers outscored the Pistons 16-2 in the last three minutes of regulation and never trailed in overtime to hand the Pistons a searing loss, their sixth straight. Just when it appeared the Clippers waved the white flag, inserting little-used reserves Moses Brown and Amir Coffey and taking out all starters except Nic Batum with 3;34 to play in regulation, the Clippers used a 13-1 run to pull two with a minute to play and got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead with 34 seconds to play. Paul George then re-entered the game and had a chance to tie at the foul line with 22 seconds left but missed the first shot. Killian Hayes also split a pair with 20 seconds left to keep it a two-point lead and Terrance Mann tied it on a short jump shot with five seconds left. Bojan Bogdanovic’s deep triple to win in regulation missed.
NBA
NBA CrunchTime prepped for Tuesday's 10-game slate
Tonight is the second of our five straight nights of CrunchTime. Gather ’round your favorite app-supporting device – the best of the NBA, curated for you and yours, will soon arrive. Streaming at 8:30 ET on the NBA App, Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA champion Channing Frye will...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 26
The NBA follows up its marquee Christmas Day slate with seven games scheduled Monday. Since so many top teams played Sunday, not many matchups jump off the page. A game that stands out is in Cleveland when the Cavaliers host the Nets. The Heat will also be in action, playing host to Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Let’s dig into some of the top options to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2022
Week 11 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (20-12) consists of a three-game homestand, followed by a Saturday back-to-back on the road. Indiana (17-16), Minnesota (16-17) and streaking Philadelphia (20-12, winners of eight in a row) come to the Smoothie King Center every other day starting tonight with the Pacers (7 p.m.). Week 11 concludes with a Saturday trip to Memphis (20-12).
NBA
Pistons absorb tough lessons as they flirt with the fine line
Dwane Casey has spent the nearly 100 days elapsed since training camp convened telling his young team about the fine line between winning and losing in the NBA, but then along comes a loss so profound as to breathe life to those words. Monday’s overtime loss to the Clippers, in...
NBA
JT Outshines Giannis, C’s Roll Over Bucks on Christmas
BOSTON – NBA fans were gifted a Christmas Day matchup between the league’s top two teams in the standings Sunday evening, featuring an individual battle between two MVP frontrunners. With a 139-118 win at TD Garden, the first-place Boston Celtics (24-10) created some extra space between the second-place...
NBA
"We Just Won't Go Away" | Utah Almost Completes Dramatic Comeback, Falls To San Antonio Late
The ball rolled around twice, looking like it would go in and insert life into the Utah Jazz. Instead, Malik Beasley's three-pointer unimaginably popped out, and with it went Utah's attempt at a surreal comeback. After an interesting start in which the game was delayed 40 minutes due to a...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Pacers 93
Pelicans (21-12), Pacers (17-17) The clock was winding down and New Orleans was playing hot potato with the ball, eventually passing it to Naji Marshall, who tossed up a one-footed, off-balance runner from 27 feet at the third-quarter buzzer. Improbably, Marshall’s last-resort prayer banked through the hoop. It was that kind of night for the Pelicans, who did just about everything well, easily overcoming the injury absences of three starters and pummeling the Pacers. Despite not having starters Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones – as well as Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy, who’ve frequently filled in as starters – New Orleans went up by 19 at halftime and kept expanding its lead. Several Pelicans including Marshall took full advantage of the chance to play more or get more touches in the offense. "Guys getting an opportunity to play is just a blessing, to see the work that they put in with the coaches and our staff," Pelicans second-year head coach Willie Green said of that aspect of Monday's commanding victory.
NBA
Pelicans practice report: Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes among various Pelicans who thrived in win over Pacers
Before the cameras and audio recorders started rolling at Monday’s morning shootaround, a New Orleans player wandered over near a small media gathering and said “We’re still going to win,” alluding to the Pelicans being severely shorthanded lineup-wise for their game vs. Indiana on Monday night. It was less a guarantee than a proclamation of confidence, an assurance that New Orleans was not daunted by the circumstances of playing without five key contributors (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels).
