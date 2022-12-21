ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota weather: Cold on Christmas Day with possible snow

(FOX 9) - Christmas Day will be a cold winter wonderland with chances of accumulating snow in southwestern and central Minnesota. The entire state is under a wind chill advisory on Sunday, with the feels like temperatures staying around -25 to -35 degrees but still warmer compared to Saturday. Frostbite can happen on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, so be mindful and bundle up when outdoors.
22-year-old dance instructor gets kidney in paired match donation chain

ROGERS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mackenzie Meier never knew anything was wrong. Winter came and left leaving the 22-year-old dance instructor running from rehearsals to competitions. But by April, the exhaustion set in. "I wasn’t feeling right," said Meier describing the migraines she had for about two weeks. "I just...
Kwanzaa celebrations continue in Minnesota

Kwanzaa celebrations are underway in the Twin Cities. Tuesday is day two of the seven-day holiday celebrating African American culture, with each day focusing on a different theme. The Cultural Wellness Center is kicking off celebrations by hosting two days of festivities at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.
Ways to safely dispose of your Christmas tree after the holidays

(FOX 9) - It’s almost time to take down the Christmas tree, but the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) warned there are proper ways to dispose of holiday greenery to help protect the environment from invasive species. Christmas trees and other greenery from out of state can often carry...
Man wins $1M lottery prize while getting gas for wife

BOSTON - A simple gesture from a husband to his wife yielded a $1 million lottery prize. Massachusetts State Lottery said Christian Kalil of North Andover won the money in the state's "$1,000,000 Winning 7" instant ticket game. Lottery officials said Kalil was on his way to a men's league...
Lizz Winstead's comedy purge of 2022

Twin Cities comedian and co-creator of "The Daily Show" Lizz Winstead joined FOX 9 Good Day on Dec. 27 to discuss her comedy purge of 2022, which is called "Badmen and some crappy women." It's being held at The Parkway Theater.

