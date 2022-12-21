(FOX 9) - Christmas Day will be a cold winter wonderland with chances of accumulating snow in southwestern and central Minnesota. The entire state is under a wind chill advisory on Sunday, with the feels like temperatures staying around -25 to -35 degrees but still warmer compared to Saturday. Frostbite can happen on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, so be mindful and bundle up when outdoors.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO