Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Thawing this week — here's how warm it'll get
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a deep freeze last weekend, more seasonable temperatures are in store on Tuesday. And then things really thaw out this week. The high temperature on Tuesday will be about 26 degrees in the Twin Cities and cloudy. This is average for this time of year.
fox9.com
Quiet after the storm: All ‘No Travel’ advisories lifted throughout Minnesota
(FOX 9) - After a winter storm leading up to the Christmas holiday that saw much of the state under blizzard warnings, the precipitation has finally cleared and a cold calm has set in - allowing all remaining ‘No Travel’ advisories from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to be cleared.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold on Christmas Day with possible snow
(FOX 9) - Christmas Day will be a cold winter wonderland with chances of accumulating snow in southwestern and central Minnesota. The entire state is under a wind chill advisory on Sunday, with the feels like temperatures staying around -25 to -35 degrees but still warmer compared to Saturday. Frostbite can happen on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, so be mindful and bundle up when outdoors.
fox9.com
22-year-old dance instructor gets kidney in paired match donation chain
ROGERS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mackenzie Meier never knew anything was wrong. Winter came and left leaving the 22-year-old dance instructor running from rehearsals to competitions. But by April, the exhaustion set in. "I wasn’t feeling right," said Meier describing the migraines she had for about two weeks. "I just...
fox9.com
Kwanzaa celebrations continue in Minnesota
Kwanzaa celebrations are underway in the Twin Cities. Tuesday is day two of the seven-day holiday celebrating African American culture, with each day focusing on a different theme. The Cultural Wellness Center is kicking off celebrations by hosting two days of festivities at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Ways to safely dispose of your Christmas tree after the holidays
(FOX 9) - It’s almost time to take down the Christmas tree, but the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) warned there are proper ways to dispose of holiday greenery to help protect the environment from invasive species. Christmas trees and other greenery from out of state can often carry...
fox9.com
Man wins $1M lottery prize while getting gas for wife
BOSTON - A simple gesture from a husband to his wife yielded a $1 million lottery prize. Massachusetts State Lottery said Christian Kalil of North Andover won the money in the state's "$1,000,000 Winning 7" instant ticket game. Lottery officials said Kalil was on his way to a men's league...
fox9.com
Lizz Winstead's comedy purge of 2022
Twin Cities comedian and co-creator of "The Daily Show" Lizz Winstead joined FOX 9 Good Day on Dec. 27 to discuss her comedy purge of 2022, which is called "Badmen and some crappy women." It's being held at The Parkway Theater.
Comments / 1