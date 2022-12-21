ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson

In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
DENVER, CO
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster

Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches...
DENVER, CO
It's clear who deserves blame for Broncos' loss of self-control

In a 51-14 loss against the Rams on Sunday, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett lost command of his team, highlighting one of the biggest problems during his short-lived regime: an inability to maintain authority. On Monday morning, the Broncos fired him. On the sideline during the game, offensive lineman...
DENVER, CO
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Josh McDaniels signals potential end of Derek Carr era for Raiders

"For us to be able to win this time of year... you have to throw the ball better than we have thrown it at times here," McDaniels said when discussing Carr's recent performance. McDaniels' open critique comes after Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently reported Carr's departure is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
DENVER, CO
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raiders 3-Round Mock Draft: QB Of The Future, Reloading The Defense

It’s been a tumultuous few days for the Las Vegas Raiders. A shared optimism within Raider Nation that was clinging to playoff hopes has disappeared. Now, we find that many fans are moving on from this season already. The truth is, can you blame them? Some are already looking forward to the NFL Draft next April; that’s how bad things have gotten.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Steelers OC Matt Canada Isn’t Pro Material According To An Infuriated Steve Smith Despite Week 16 Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to clinch a victory in Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The win came in part because of a final scoring drive late in the fourth quarter, along with an interception by Cam Sutton on the Raiders’ last possession. However, according to commentator Steve Smith, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada isn’t off the hook.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Watch: Patriots QB Mac Jones is developing reputation for being dirty player

We still do not know what type of player New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is when it comes being a franchise quarterback. But he is developing quite a reputation for being another type of player. Dirty. Jones had another incident that is getting some attention in the Patriots' 22-18...
Major NFL Analyst: Joe Burrow Is An Assassin

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped an absolute dime into Trenton Irwin's hands for his second TD pass this past weekend and NFL Network's Brian Baldinger took notice. Burrow struck Irwin on a 23-yard TD throw out of the slot, one of a few strikes that helped him lead all quarterbacks in PFF grade last week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pacers Engaging In Contract Extension Discussions With Potential Lakers Trade Target Myles Turner

Entering the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion the Los Angeles Lakers would make some sort of move to fortify the roster. While the Lakers have been fortunate to see some of their free agent signings like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant work out, the team is still struggling to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Currently, Los Angeles is three games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final Play-In Tournament spot after losing their previous four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position

The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.

