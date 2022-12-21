Read full article on original website
KTBS
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
KTBS
Regulating Louisiana utilities: Q&A with new PSC member Davante Lewis
Davante Lewis defeated Lambert Bossier III in a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) On Dec. 10, political newcomer Davante Lewis was elected to represent District 3 on the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the body that regulates public utilities for most of the state. Lewis defeated longtime incumbent and fellow Democrat Lambert Boissiere III — a member of a prominent New Orleans political family who had heavy institutional support — and became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a state-level seat in Louisiana.
