Cleveland Jewish News
Twinsburg Parks and Recreation, Twinsburg Chabad celebrate Chanukah
Twinsburg Chabad Rabbi Mendy Greenberg and his wife, Mussie, welcomed members of the Jewish community to a Chanukah celebration Dec. 21 hosted by the Twinsburg Parks and Recreation, in cooperation with Twinsburg Chabad, at the Twinsburg Community Center. Greenberg lit a menorah that had been filled with coins for charity...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hundreds attend Nissim Black concert at Grog Shop
About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Attendees enjoyed a set by the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Glazer, Miriam
Miriam Glazer (nee Solomon), 98, of Beachwood, a lifelong supporter of the performing arts, dedicated member of Cleveland’s Jewish community, lifelong learner, and matriarch of the Glazer family, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Norman Glazer. Dearest mother of Gale...
Cleveland Jewish News
James Bond music to ring in new year Dec. 31
Cleveland Pops Orchestra will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with the music of James Bond at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at 11001 Euclid Ave. The orchestra will be joined by the Cleveland Pops Jazz Ensemble and the local band, Replay. Tickets start at $31. For tickets, visit clevelandpops.com/concert/bond.
Cleveland Jewish News
Revised $25M multi-family project presented in Woodmere
As part of a Dec. 13 Woodmere planning and zoning commission meeting, the developers behind a proposed $25 million boutique multi-family community complex again presented their plans for the community near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road. During the public hearing, representatives from Activity Capital of Woodmere and...
Cleveland Jewish News
CSU unveils master plan, vision for downtown campus
Cleveland State University announced Nov. 17 its new master plan proposal that will guide the development of the university’s physical campus over the next decade. The estimated $650 million proposal is designed to support the university’s academic and research missions, enhance the student experience and increase and elevate on-campus housing, expand partnerships and drive economic development, the release said. The plans also call for the demolition of the Wolstein Center and the addition of a smaller venue named for the Wolsteins with a court named after Henry Goodman. The design also improves pedestrian access and movement through the area and includes critical intersection improvements at Chester Avenue and East 21st Street, Chester Avenue and East 22nd Street, Euclid Avenue and East 21st Street and Euclid Avenue and East 22nd Street.
Cleveland Jewish News
London, Clare
Clare M. London (nee Schnell), born June 23, 1927, passed away Dec. 25, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edmond. Loving mother of Marleen (Dr. Jay) Goldstein and Helaine (David) Miller. Devoted grandmother of Sarah Rose (Eliezer) Tzion, Kerry (Danika) Goldstein, Adam (Deni) Miller, Dr. Aaron (Emily) Miller and Anna (Zach) Tutak. Great grandmother of Spencer, Sidney, Harper, Chloe, Elle, Raegan, Taylie, Ganel, Shalvah, Naharah and Avi. Dear sister of the late Burton Schnell.
Cleveland Jewish News
John Carroll University launches new nursing program
John Carroll University in University Heights will launch their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the fall 2023. The program received approval from the Higher Learning Commission, according to a news release. “John Carroll University nurses will receive well-rounded academic preparation and rigorous skills training in the Jesuit tradition...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rimerman, Raisa
Raisa Rimerman, born July 6, 1926, passed away Dec. 24, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Yakov. Loving mother of Mila (Yefim) Putov and Irina (Mikhail) Khanin. Devoted grandmother of Tanya (Dr. Gordon ) Bodzin, Maksim (Jody Bonhard) Chernyavskiy and David Khanin. Great grandmother of Isabella and Sophie. Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28 at noon at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Sinai Cemetery.
