ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Video: 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

By Louis B. Ruediger
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M4LN_0jq2Sibd00

TribLIVE talked with former Pitsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris on Oct. 13, 2022, about the 50th anniversary of The Immaculate Reception, one of the most famous plays in the history of football. It took place on Dec. 23, 1972, at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.

More on Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception:

• Steelers greats recall The Immaculate Reception as it turns 50

• How 2 Steelers fans nabbed the Immaculate Reception ball — and still have it today

• Franco Harris visits NA's Ingomar Middle School to celebrate 50th anniversary of Immaculate Reception

• Steelers great Franco Harris dies at age 72

• Photos: Franco Harris through the years

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

The Terrible Towel turns 47

On Dec. 27, 1975, The Terrible Towel debuted. It was the creation of legendary sports radio broadcaster Myron Cope, who worked for WTAE — the Pittsburgh Steelers’ flagship station. Cope urged fans in advance of the 1975 AFC Divisional Playoff game — against the Baltimore Colts — to bring a yellow or black dish towel to the game and wave them to cheer on the team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Injury prevents Steelers S Terrell Edmunds from playing vs. Raiders

For only the third time over his five seasons since he joined the team, Terrell Edmunds was unavailable to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers during their game Saturday. Edmunds did not practice all week because of a hamstring injury, and he was one of five players on the list of inactives the Steelers released 90 minutes prior to the Christmas Eve night game at Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Steelers’ Christmas Eve game the 2nd-coldest home game in franchise history

For only the third time over their 90-year history, the Pittsburgh Steelers played a game with the official temperature in the single digits on Saturday. It was 8 degrees at kickoff for the Christmas Eve night game against the Las Vegas Raiders, making it the second-coldest NFL game ever played in Pittsburgh and third-coldest the Steelers have participated in at any venue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy