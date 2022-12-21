ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game balls for Alabama: Kansas State edition

Alabama capped its 2022 season by defeating Kansas State, 45-20, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic on Saturday in New Orleans. The Crimson Tide produced 496 yards on offense, while the defense allowed the Wildcats to gain 401 – with 172 of that coming in the first quarter before UA pulled away. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances.
Grades: Kansas State

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for fifth-ranked Alabama following its 45-20 win over No. 9 Kansas State in the 89th Sugar Bowl. If this was it for Bryce Young, he went out with a bang. The junior picked up the Most Outstanding Player award after needing just 21 attempts to amass 321 passing yards and five touchdowns. Not bad considering he started the game 1 of 4 for six yards. Of Young's 15 completions, eight covered 19 yards or more. Five of those went to different receivers. This is an A.
Postgame Podcast: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20, Sugar Bowl

Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC's Cole Carmody. The boys wrap up Kansas State's 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at Caesers Superdome on Saturday in New Orleans. The Postgame Podcast is sponsored by CattyShackGolf.com. Sign up for GoPowercat...
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
