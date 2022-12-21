Read full article on original website
Alabama capped its 2022 season by defeating Kansas State, 45-20, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic on Saturday in New Orleans. The Crimson Tide produced 496 yards on offense, while the defense allowed the Wildcats to gain 401 – with 172 of that coming in the first quarter before UA pulled away. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances.
NEW ORLEANS – Culture above clout gets the upper hand every once in a while. Not so much Saturday at Caesars Superdome along the Gulf Coast of New Orleans and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The 89th annual affair stopped short of an annihilation but fifth-ranked Alabama outclassed the Kansas...
BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for fifth-ranked Alabama following its 45-20 win over No. 9 Kansas State in the 89th Sugar Bowl. If this was it for Bryce Young, he went out with a bang. The junior picked up the Most Outstanding Player award after needing just 21 attempts to amass 321 passing yards and five touchdowns. Not bad considering he started the game 1 of 4 for six yards. Of Young's 15 completions, eight covered 19 yards or more. Five of those went to different receivers. This is an A.
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC's Cole Carmody. The boys wrap up Kansas State's 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at Caesers Superdome on Saturday in New Orleans. The Postgame Podcast is sponsored by CattyShackGolf.com. Sign up for GoPowercat...
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive lineman Eli Huggins said after the Wildcats' 45-20 loss against Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Opening statement…. “Yeah, let's start where it needs to start. Thank you, K-State...
