Big 12 play begins Saturday, and two of the surprises will square off in Manhattan, Kansas. No. 24 West Virginia (10-2) visits Kansas State (11-1) in a battle of the teams predicted to finish in ninth and 10th place in the preseason poll. The Wildcats are off to their best start in six years under first-year coach Jerome Tang. The Mountaineers entered the top 25 Monday for the first time since the final poll of the 2020-21 season.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO