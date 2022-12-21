Read full article on original website
Related
A sneaky side to the surprising story of Jimmy Bell
Big 12 play begins Saturday, and two of the surprises will square off in Manhattan, Kansas. No. 24 West Virginia (10-2) visits Kansas State (11-1) in a battle of the teams predicted to finish in ninth and 10th place in the preseason poll. The Wildcats are off to their best start in six years under first-year coach Jerome Tang. The Mountaineers entered the top 25 Monday for the first time since the final poll of the 2020-21 season.
TCU players, coaches say Michigan offense ‘very similar’ to Kansas State
PHOENIX, AZ. — TCU players and coaches readily admit they haven’t faced an offense this season quite like Michigan’s. But as the Horned Frogs prepare for the College Football Playoff against the Wolverines, they do see similarities between the Wolverines and Kansas State — a team they played twice, including in the Big 12 Championship Game.
What Kansas State players said after Tuesday's Sugar Bowl practice
This is what Kansas State players said after Tuesday practice ahead of their game against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. On using special teams to their advantage... "Yeah I think we can use special teams to our advantage for sure. Alabama's had great special...
Highlights and photos from Kansas State's Tuesday Sugar Bowl practice
Highlights and photos from Kansas State's Tuesday practice at the Caesar's Superdome ahead of the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0