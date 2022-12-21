ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022

College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
Explaining the trust WVU has in Brown (and Baker) in 2023

By now, you've almost certainly put your feet in the wet cement. It's one side or the other. You either believe in Neal Brown and endorse WVU's decision to let him continue on as the football coach for a fifth season ... or you don't. And with it being wet cement, it's not clear if there's any way to switch sides here.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers

The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Tennessee in top five

One of the nation's top wide receivers celebrated Christmas by announcing his top college choices. Five-star Class of 2024 wide receiver/athlete Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla., released his current top five Sunday night in posts on his social-media accounts, revealing that Tennessee is one of the top schools he's considering.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach

Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
AUBURN, AL
Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell gives scouting report on his brother, Kendrick Bell

PHOENIX, AZ. — The Michigan football program last week signed Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of U-M wide receiver and captain Ronnie Bell. A three-star QB/ATH from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Kendrick committed to the Wolverines over offers from UMass and Northern Iowa. Like his brother, he wasn’t recruited as widely by programs other than Michigan; like his brother, Kendrick was an excellent basketball player before focusing more exclusively on football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics

Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
IOWA CITY, IA
