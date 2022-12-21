Read full article on original website
Related
TCU players, coaches say Michigan offense ‘very similar’ to Kansas State
PHOENIX, AZ. — TCU players and coaches readily admit they haven’t faced an offense this season quite like Michigan’s. But as the Horned Frogs prepare for the College Football Playoff against the Wolverines, they do see similarities between the Wolverines and Kansas State — a team they played twice, including in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Everything Wisconsin said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State
Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
412K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0