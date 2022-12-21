Linebacker Malik Bryant Signs With Miami

One of the top linebackers in the country signs with the Hurricanes

In need of more size and speed at the linebacker position, the Orlando product Malik Bryant has officially put pen to paper to make him a Miami Hurricane.

After considering the likes of Alabama, USC, UCF and Florida, Miami walks away with the four-star linebacker.

Bryant is Miami's top linebacker commit, joining the likes of Raul Aguirre , Bobby Washington , Marcellius Pulliam and Kaleb Spencer . A definite position of need for Miami over the past few seasons, Bryant brings his (6'2" 235 lbs) frame into Coral Gables.

Across his time at Orlando (Fla.) Jones and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Bryant has done damage on the edge. Viewed as a finesse rusher, Bryant will need to continue filling out his frame to utilize power moves at the next level. Along with that, Bryant has shown the ability to play in coverage and make plays beyond the hashes.

With linebacker depth being an area of question for the Hurricanes, Bryant will come in and compete for snaps Day One. While his pass rushing abilities have helped bring him to this status, Miami will need him to further develop as an off-ball linebacker.

Here's what Bryant will be bringing to Greentree in the near feature:

A versatile second-level prospect with experience working inside at IMG Academy, as well as outside as a pass rusher. Has seen success at every spot at the linebacker level, with twitch and bend off the edge as a clear strength. A physical prospect who has filled out his frame in the last 18 months, Bryant also brings some downhill ability versus the run along with a strong football IQ and overall game that can be utilized at different linebackers posts relative to down and distance.

