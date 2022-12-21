Georgia Offensive Lineman Sean Thompkins Signs With Baylor Bears

Dave Aranda and Baylor football's offensive line gets a star big man in Sean Thompkins, a three-star product who signed the dotted line on early signing day . Thompkins is a 6'4", 330-pound product from Newton High School in Covington, Georgia.

Wilson chose the Bears over Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Temple and more. If you're keeping score at home, that is good .

Thompkins joins a Baylor team that loses almost all production from last season's offense front, so this pickup comes at a key time. Though Thompkins may not be a plug-and-play option on a power five offensive line, but depth issues may call for him to step into an early role.

Thompkins committed to Baylor 16 days after his official visits and with visits to Kentucky and Florida in between. He listed Baylor, Florida, Tennesee and Kentucky as his final four, but the lineman soon became the ninth offensive player to commit to the Bears in this class.

This is a massive snag for Eric Mateos and Jeff Grimes. Anchoring their offense on the size and strength of the offensive line. Creating a pipeline in a recruiting mecca such as Georgia could be a key for the coaching staff moving forward.

Thompkins joins four-star tackle Isaiah Robinson of Lamar (TX), interior offensive lineman Wes Tucker from Argyle (TX) and transfer lineman, Campbell Barrington, from BYU as another big nasty in the class of 2023.

Consider this sign a big win for Mateos specifically.

