Baylor Bears Officially Ink Palmer Williams to Letter of Intent

The Baylor Bears football team inked punter Palmer Williams to an official letter of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Wednesday marked the first day of National Signing Day — when players may officially sign with teams, firing off what will likely be very big moments for both players and colleges alike as the day rolls on.

Williams, a 6-3, 183-pound kicker out of Mocksville, North Carolina, was an Adidas All American punter at Davie High School.

He also recently competed at Kohl’s Professional Camps.

“Williams had an excellent showing at the 2022 UC Challenge and earned a 5-star rating as a punter,” Kohl’s said of the Baylor product on their official website. “He was impressive at camp and was one of the better overall combo prospects we saw this past December.

“He has long levers and powerful hips which allowed him to chart several 70+ yard kickoffs and a big ball punting of 54 yards with 4.89 seconds of hang-time. He will be fun to watch develop in the next 6 months!”

A two-star recruit with plenty of room to grow, Williams chose the Baylor Bears over offers from Connecticut and North Carolina State.

“After lots of thought and consideration I’m excited to announce my commitment to Baylor University,” Williams tweeted on July 1.

