Baylor Bears Early Signing Day Live Tracker
The Baylor Bears are welcoming in one of their most talented recruiting classes ever rolling into Early Signing Day Wednesday. We will keep you updated here with each signing as it comes in.
WACO, Texas -- The Baylor Bears have steadily stayed in SI's top 20 for the class of 2023 football recruiting rankings and look to sign some of their most talented class in the Dave Aranda era on Wednesday's Early Signing Day.
The Bears have suffered big decommitments from linebacker Taurean York and defensive lineman Christian Brathwaite, but none bigger than Dripping Springs (TX) quarterback Austin Novosad, who flipped his commitment to the Oregon Ducks Wednesday morning.
The Bears need depth at a lot of positions, so who will be signing the dotted line Wednesday to officially commit to the green and gold?
Check out our up-to-the-minute updates as the signings roll in:
QB Austin Novosad
Status: Flipped to Oregon
OL Sean Thompkins
Status: Signed
P/K Palmer Williams
Status: Signed
TE Hawkins Polley
Status: Signed
DL DK Kalu
Status: Signed
CB LeVar Thonrton, Jr.
Status: Signed
DL Brendan Bett
Status: Signed
OL Wes Tucker
Status: Signed
CB Carl Williams IV
Status: Signed
CB Caden Jenkins
Status: Signed
DL Jerrell Boykins
Status: Signed (Hutchinson CC transfer)
RB Bryson Washington
Status: Signed
ATH/RB Dawson Pendergrass
Status: Signed
S DJ Coleman
Status: Signed
OL Isaiah Robinson
Status: Signed
TE Matthew Klopfenstein
Status: Signed
DL Jaren Woods
Status: Signed
WR Micah Gifford
Status: Signed
OL Campbell Barrington
Status: Signed (Transfer from BYU)
EDGE Trent Thomas
Status: Signed
WR Ketron Jackson
Status: Signed (Transfer from Arkansas)
CB Tay'Shawn Wilson
Status: Signed
Comments / 1