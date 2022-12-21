Baylor Bears Early Signing Day Live Tracker

The Baylor Bears are welcoming in one of their most talented recruiting classes ever rolling into Early Signing Day Wednesday. We will keep you updated here with each signing as it comes in.

WACO, Texas -- The Baylor Bears have steadily stayed in SI's top 20 for the class of 2023 football recruiting rankings and look to sign some of their most talented class in the Dave Aranda era on Wednesday's Early Signing Day.

The Bears have suffered big decommitments from linebacker Taurean York and defensive lineman Christian Brathwaite, but none bigger than Dripping Springs (TX) quarterback Austin Novosad, who flipped his commitment to the Oregon Ducks Wednesday morning.

The Bears need depth at a lot of positions, so who will be signing the dotted line Wednesday to officially commit to the green and gold?

Check out our up-to-the-minute updates as the signings roll in:

QB Austin Novosad

Status: Flipped to Oregon

OL Sean Thompkins

Status: Signed

P/K Palmer Williams

Status: Signed

TE Hawkins Polley

Status: Signed

DL DK Kalu

Status: Signed

CB LeVar Thonrton, Jr.

Status: Signed

DL Brendan Bett

Status: Signed

OL Wes Tucker

Status: Signed

CB Carl Williams IV

Status: Signed

CB Caden Jenkins

Status: Signed

DL Jerrell Boykins

Status: Signed (Hutchinson CC transfer)

RB Bryson Washington

Status: Signed

ATH/RB Dawson Pendergrass

Status: Signed

S DJ Coleman

Status: Signed

OL Isaiah Robinson

Status: Signed

TE Matthew Klopfenstein

Status: Signed

DL Jaren Woods

Status: Signed

WR Micah Gifford

Status: Signed

OL Campbell Barrington

Status: Signed (Transfer from BYU)

EDGE Trent Thomas

Status: Signed

WR Ketron Jackson

Status: Signed (Transfer from Arkansas)

CB Tay'Shawn Wilson

Status: Signed