Cosby to host fundraiser for Hayden Green, family in January

COSBY — Darrin Wilson has known Hayden Green since Green was an eighth-grader at Parrottsville Elementary.

He had grown close to Green, who is now a senior at Cosby High School — especially when the two went fishing.

“The first time we met, I picked him up for a fishing trip,” said Wilson. “He kicked our butts.”

So when Wilson heard the news about Green’s ATV accident in November, a driving force weighed on his heart. He knew he had to help.

He contacted Green’s dad, Jason, and asked about setting up a #HaydenStrong Facebook page.

The page has since been used to share updates regarding Hayden’s health, as well as any prayer requests, photos or information for how people can continue to help the family.

Wilson’s primary goal involved the latter, as he sought to set up a fundraiser to help with medical bills that would eventually come.

“Other people have gotten stuff out faster,” said Wilson in reference to the T-shirts and bracelets with photos scattered across the page he set up. “But I wanted to do something really big.”

In early December, the Cocke County Board of Education officially approved the fundraiser, which will be held at Cosby High School on January 28, 2023.

“We didn’t anticipate it being a problem,” said Wilson. “But we had to go through the steps of it.

“As Mrs. Murrell said, it wouldn’t be right if it was anywhere else. Because that’s where Hayden’s heart is.”

And on the Saturday in question, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wilson’s vision will come to life.

But what is his exact vision for this event? Well, he isn’t entirely sure — just that “it keeps getting bigger with everything that’s coming in.”

Still, for starters, here is a list of things that Wilson knows will be there: a plate lunch, a chili cook-off, a corn hole tournament, a bake sale, cotton candy and popcorn machines, a 3-point competition and a kids corner for children who are too young to participate.

Wilson also insinuated that there could be live music, though he is still working on that aspect.

He does know that there will be several items auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the family.

The final day to donate items is January 9, as Wilson said they need time to count up everything before the big day.

And when attendees walk through the doors at Cosby High School that day, they may not know which way to turn.

“There’s just going to be a lot going on,” Wilson summarized.

The events and stations will be run by Cosby student-athletes, as Green’s friends and teammates chip in to help him.

But Wilson has his own set of teammates too, as he has organized a committee for the fundraiser: Cocke County Recreation Department Director Scottie Thornton, hospital administrator Vanessa Dennis and student-athlete parents Miranda Ellison and Dandie Joyce.

Currently, the group is emailing letters to people and asking for donations for the event.

“They’re texting me constantly with what they’re doing,” said Wilson.

The response, in turn, has been enormous.

That is nothing new for Wilson, though, who has lived in Cocke County since 2012.

“Not at all surprised by it because I know the people in this county, but it’s been amazing to see,” he said. “If we call somebody, they say yes before they know what we are calling about.”