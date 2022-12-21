CIVIL RIGHTS MARCH ON WASHINGTON, DC DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR 8/28/1963, PHOTO UNSEEN HISTORIES. PHOTO ROWLAND SCHERMAN / UNSPLASH. Monday, January 16 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. MLK Day 2023 events in Detroit open up the day to learn, reflect, observe, work in service, and celebrate the American Civil Rights Leader. MLK Day events in Detroit this year carry on the voice & legacy of a peaceful leader. The day is especially meaningful for many Detroiters who have looked up to Martin Luther King Jr.’s life as a model for how racial change and equality can fuel a community.

