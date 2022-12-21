ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iran protests: 'No going back' as unrest hits 100 days

A hundred days after they began, the longest running anti-government protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution have shaken the regime, but at a heavy cost to the people. More than 500 protesters, including 69 children, have been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists' News Agency (HRANA). Two...
Children's social work agency spending soars, research suggests

A growing shortage of children's social workers in the UK means councils' spending on agency staff has increased sharply in five years, BBC News research suggests. Data from 125 out of 212 councils found spending up by almost two-fifths (38%). Council bosses in England fear spending more on agency staff...
Christmas off, then straight back to war

Adam Ennis didn't make it home to his family for Christmas, but he still considers himself luckier than his comrades. They slept rough in the trenches on Ukraine's front line while he enjoyed a rare day off. The 35-year-old left his garage business to join the international legion last March,...
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity

Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
Ghana warning against harmful New Year prophecies

Police in Ghana have warned faith leaders against making traditional New Year prophecies which can cause fear, anxiety or death. The right of freedom of worship must not violate the rights of others, the police said in a statement. Critics say the order violates the constitutional right for freedom of...

