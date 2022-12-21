Hot shooting night from deep powers Wayzata past Armstrong

Despite being 1-3 on the season, the Wayzata boys basketball team was going to present a tough challenge for the Armstrong Falcons. The Trojans reached the Class 4A championship game last season and won the state title in 2021.

The experienced Trojans hosted Armstrong Tuesday, Dec. 20 for an early look at their section rivals. Wayzata’s offensive game plan was to get open looks at the three-point line - to which they executed.

It was 36-34 at the half in favor of the Trojans, who eventually pulled away in the second half for a 72-62 triumph.

Armstrong came out strong, gaining an early 11-5 lead. Junior guard Seth Newbern had a quick six points to energize the team.

But it didn’t take long for Wayzata to take command. Powered by their proficiency from beyond the arc, they went on a 15-4 run with Jackson McAndrew, Jake Schmitt and Hayden Tibbits all connecting on 3-pointers.

Holding a two-point lead at halftime, the Trojans kept firing away. They got their first double-digit lead after Ben Shaffer hit back-to-back threes to make it 54-43.

Newbern was the focal point of the Falcons’ offense, scoring a game-high 27 points. But it was a hard earned 27. Wayzata’s ball pressure on defense put Armstrong’s offense off all night.

“They did a good job pressuring us,” Armstrong head coach Rob Ware said. “The speed is what we want to play at, we just have to get used to it and being at that level. It felt like a section game this early in the season. Without Desmond hitting an outside shot and Owen struggled a bit from outside, if they knock those down maybe it’s a different story.”

The Falcons had two other players in double digits - sophomore guard Desmond Ware with 12 and senior forward Owen Skram with 11 - but their points came few and far between. Wayzata’s biggest lead on the night was 69-52 late in the second half.

Armstrong made a late charge with an 8-0 run to cut it to 69-60. Newbern had a quick five points and Skram added a 3-pointer. But the run came too late with the clock winding down under a minute to play.

McAndrew finished with 20 points to lead the Trojans. Tibbits chipped in 18 and Schmitt had 11. Seven different Wayzata players hit a 3-pointer.

“We thought we had a game plan where we were gonna jump out on those guys better defensively," Ware said. "They did a good job executing. I think the difference was their experience. They’ve been state champs, they’ve been to section finals how many years in a row. For us to be playing a lot of younger guys, it’s just us getting used to being in the moment.”

Promising Signs

The Falcons began the season 3-0 with wins over Rosemount, Coon Rapids and Blaine, and were ranked 7th in the latest Class 4A poll.

They’ve now suffered two defeats in a row, losing to Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 17.

Even with the recent losing skid, there are encouraging signs to pull from. Newbern has led the offense, averaging 18.8 points per game. Behind him in double figures is Skram with 13.8 PPG, Ware with 13.2 and senior guard Leroy Barnes with 11.8.

In the post, junior forward Fitz Freeman provides a strong defense and rebounding presence. They also have their experience with Skram and senior forwards Drew Kuempel and Cade Berg.

But there’s still a youthful aspect to the team that needs to be ironed out. Ware, along with Freeman, junior forward Langden College and sophomore guard Charles Scott, are set to have increased roles this season.

The Falcons have the talent to make a long run later in the season, but have to show that on a nightly basis, according to the head coach.

“If our guys come out with the same energy and sense of urgency they did tonight, then we shouldn’t drop ones we did like last Saturday (against Cretin-Derham Hall),” Ware said. “We just didn’t have any energy. Third game of the week, we came out flat and never got going. It’s just us challenging these guys to bring it every single game.”

The Falcons will get a lengthy break over the holidays before returning to the court Thursday, Dec. 29 against Duluth East in the Capitol City Classic at Hamline University.