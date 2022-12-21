ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Legendary Steelers RB Franco Harris dies at 72

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZrqs_0jq2QdGQ00

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Franco Harris has died. He was 72.

Harris’ death comes just days before the 50th anniversary of the Steelers’ 50th anniversary celebration of the “Immaculate Reception.” Harris made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history in December of 1972 against the Raiders when he swooped in and grabbed a pass from Terry Bradshaw intended for John Fuqua before it hit the ground.

After grabbing the ball, Harris ran it in for a game-winning touchdown with just seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers won that divisional playoff game game 13-7 before losing the AFC title game to the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

Harris’ son Dok told the Associated Press that his father had passed away overnight and that a cause of death was not immediately known.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Chargers clinch a playoff berth against lifeless Colts led by rusty Nick Foles

Nick Foles won a Super Bowl. Not only that, he had one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history and won MVP. Really, that happened. Foles has had one of the strangest careers in NFL history. Watching the guy who played quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, you'd have never guessed No. 9 had posted one of the best seasons for a quarterback in NFL history, in terms of passer rating, and will be hailed forever in Philadelphia as a hero for carrying the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 16 Care/Don't Care: Why the Packers' playoff push is fascinating

Call me a sucker, but I'm interested in the Packers in the NFC playoff race. I certainly find this figure-it-out-on-the-fly-and-possibly-squeak-into-the-race-at-the-last-minute outfit more engaging than prior versions. The Packers under Matt LaFleur are consistently a favorite. They’ve gone into the playoffs as a high seed after 13 wins in three straight...
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

Do the Dolphins have a Tua Tagovailoa problem?

For three quarters on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins did enough. Then, in the fourth quarter, they — and particularly their ball security — thoroughly imploded. The same quarterback who entered December with 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions in nine games matched that turnover...
102.5 The Bone

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. ejected after brutal hit on Colts WR

It didn't take long before everyone knew that Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. might be ejected for vicious a hit on Indianapolis Colts receiver Ashton Dulin. James came in with the crown of his helmet and hit Dulin in the head and neck area after Dulin made a short catch. The hit sounded like something exploded on the field, and the crowd reacted immediately. Dulin was down for a few moments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

Tom Brady, Bucs still don't look capable of doing damage in the playoff game they're probably going to host

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals played a game on Christmas that not even the Grinch would want to steal. Tampa Bay had to scratch and claw to outscore a team that was starting Trace McSorley, keeping their playoff hopes alive another week as they held onto their one-game lead on the rest of the dismal NFC South. By rule, the Buccaneers are in the driver's seat to host a coveted home playoff game in a few weeks, but this team doesn't look like they have the chops to actually win one, let alone go on a playoff run.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Christmas weekend was packed with football, from an eventful Jaguars-Jets matchup on Thursday night to a sleepy overtime thriller on Sunday night between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. The holiday craziness carried over into Monday as the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett only 15 games into his freshman season.
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

Top sports stories of 2022: Amazon and the NFL, Djokovic and COVID, Lionel Messi and the World Cup

Sports are an escape from the real world, but they’re also a reflection of it. Throughout 2022, sports were another front in the cultural battles erupting across America and the world. Sports brought us immense joy, but sports also brought us new ways of fighting the same old battles. Here’s a look — in alphabetical order — of the sports stories that defined 2022 and shaped how we’ll view and discuss sports for years to come.
OKLAHOMA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy