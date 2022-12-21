ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Ohio State May Be the Underdog, but It Has a Lot to Prove

Ohio State has its normal wardrobe that rarely deviates. Then it makes the College Football Playoff and gets to dress up as an underdog. This is the Buckeyes’ Halloween, the one time when they can step out of Big Ten behemoth character. They have been favored in 98 of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

UCLA Football OL Jon Gaines II Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite

As his collegiate career comes to a close, one Bruin has started to lay out a roadmap to the pros. UCLA football right guard Jon Gaines II has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an annual showcase for graduating players with an interest in playing professionally. The event – which takes place on Jan. 28 – is a collegiate all-star game that will be played at the Rose Bowl, giving Gaines one last opportunity to play at the Bruins’ home stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

UCLA Football WR/RB Kazmeir Allen Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

The Bruins are losing one of their speediest weapons on the roster. UCLA football wide receiver Kazmeir Allen announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. Allen was the first commit of the Chip Kelly era, choosing to join the program two days after the coach was hired in 2017.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Mem’ries Sweet: Turning a Bronco into a Horned Frog

When the TCU football team played in the 2010 Fiesta Bowl, I cheered with all my might for the opponent. Not out of hatred for the Horned Frogs, but because they played my hometown team. I celebrated loudly in our living room when Boise State tight end Kyle Efaw caught...
FORT WORTH, TX
Tri-City Herald

The Race for the No. 1 Seeds in Men’s College Basketball

It’s never too early to start thinking about Selection Sunday, right? So much of how teams end up seeded on the second Sunday in March comes back to how they played in the nonconference slate, when league strength gets evaluated and résumés get built. That’s particularly true for teams hoping for No. 1 seeds, given how little room there is for error to end up on the No. 1 line.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Major NFL Analyst: Joe Burrow Is An Assassin

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped an absolute dime into Trenton Irwin's hands for his second TD pass this past weekend and NFL Network's Brian Baldinger took notice. Burrow struck Irwin on a 23-yard TD throw out of the slot, one of a few strikes that helped him...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy