Golfers: Welcome the New Year With Forest Park’s Frozen Open
The four-person scramble includes nine holes,
Cici’s Pizza continues free Farmington Christmas dinner tradition
FARMINGTON, Mo. – Most restaurants are closed today, but Cici’s Pizza in Farmington will be serving hundreds of people a free Christmas Day dinner! It will be served curbside outside the restaurant, located on Market Street between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The menu includes turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, and […]
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis Kolache restaurant to open in Arnold
A Ballwin couple will bring a unique restaurant filled with sweet and savory offerings to Arnold. Jen and Tim Heilwagner plan to open a St. Louis Kolache restaurant at 1249 Water Tower Plaza, a shopping plaza off Jeffco Boulevard anchored by the Schnucks grocery store. “Arnold was a very intentional...
Here's where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — What is the best place to spend New Year's Eve? In the St. Louis area!. Many local bars, restaurants and family-owned businesses are hosting their New Year's Eve celebrations for guests to enjoy. You can ring in 2023 with friends, family and others here:. St. Louis...
advantagenews.com
After cold blast, Christmas Wonderland wraps up on Tuesday
Christmas Wonderland at Alton’s Rock Spring Park is in its final days. You can still check it out today (Monday) and Tuesday from 6-9pm both nights. The Grandpa Gang is the group that volunteers their time to set up the display and keep it running for the month or so it’s open.
What You Are Doing About It? Thursday Night Homeless Outreach, BeTogetherSTL Family Vibes New Year’s Celebration, Kwanzaa at Afro World
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
myleaderpaper.com
Coming soon: Sugarfire to open a location in Arnold on Jan. 2
A Sugarfire Smokehouse is scheduled to open in Arnold near the start of the new year. Gregg Medeiros, who owns the location along with Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, said the restaurant is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2204 Michigan Ave. in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes Center. That 5,300-square-foot space used to house a Super China Buffet restaurant.
Welcome the New Year With Babler State Park’s First Day Hike
The group will hike the Hawthorn Trail and enjoy post-exercise refreshments
myleaderpaper.com
Stuart C. McCaleb, 94, Festus
Stuart C. McCaleb, 94, of Festus died Dec. 25, 2022, at his home. Mr. McCaleb was a talented musician who served in the U.S. Air Force Band and played for many years in the St. Louis area. He was a member of American Legion Post 253 and Elks Lodge 1721, and was a vice-president of American Triad, a land development company which developed Timberline and Goose Creek Lakes. Born May 22, 1928, in St. Louis, he was the son of Missouri, the son of the late Alice Isabel (nee Colvin) Vinyard, and the late Willard Alonzo McCaleb. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Bette (Boardman) McCaleb.
KSDK
Raja the elephant will miss his birthday party, Saint Louis Zoo guests still invited
Zoo officials said weather conditions are forcing them to keep the elephants inside. Raja's last two birthday celebrations were held virtually due to COVID.
feastmagazine.com
Grand Pied's beignets and sausage gravy gives brunch fans a taste of New Orleans
Inspired by a deep love of breakfast food and a community that thrives on good, hearty, Southern cuisine, owners Jaimee Stang and Tony Collida developed a brunch menu that will fill your belly and your soul. Grand Pied serves a range of beignets, but their signature brunch dish involves a...
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
St. Louis American
Shamele Hill serves as chief program officer at CASA
Earlier this year, Shamele Hill was promoted to chief program officer for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of St. Louis organization where she oversees the day-to-day operations of the program and provides support and guidance to staff and volunteers as they deliver best interest advocacy to children in foster care. Hill has worked with CASA of St. Louis cumulatively for approximately 14 years. Most recently, Hill became a facilitator of the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children curriculum that focuses on educating adults on preventive measures of child sexual abuse. Hill received a master of social work from Arizona State University and a master of human resource management from Lindenwood University.
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
stlpublicradio.org
2022 in photos: A monumental year in St. Louis defined by tragedy, triumph and beauty
As a photojournalist, you grow to be comfortable in expecting the unexpected. Whether it’s in the seismic ripples of a policy change, unexpected weather phenomena or everyday moments in your community — visual storytellers are there to document the humanity behind the words you read and hear. The...
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
advantagenews.com
$1-million Illinois lottery winning ticket sold in Alton
The Illinois Lottery has reported a $1-million winning ticket was recently sold in Alton. The news release said the winning ticket for December 22 was sold at the Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway. The winning numbers were 2-3-13-21-28-43. Lottery officials say if you have the winning ticket, sign the...
Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs
The Compton Heights manse shows that home maintenance is a bitch
myleaderpaper.com
Ethel Inez Meyer, 86, Crystal City
Ethel Inez Meyer, 86, of Crystal City died Dec. 25, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Meyer worked as an LPN. She enjoyed painting, crafts and spending time with her family. Born Feb. 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Lella (Blagg) Mitchell.
myleaderpaper.com
Neighbors slam Open Door welcome center
The Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s plans to build a welcome center got the cold shoulder from some people who live near the proposed site at Hwy. MM and Duda Road in House Springs. However, the nonprofit agency’s request to rezone the .96-acre tract from residential to planned commercial received...
