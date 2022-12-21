Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's brother Kimbal says there's a 'lack of appreciation' for Twitter's 'awesome' mute button
Kimbal Musk talked about his love of the feature in a Twitter Space on Friday about ways of improving Twitter with podcast host Lex Fridman.
Elon Musk responds to MrBeast’s request to become next Twitter CEO
Elon Musk responded to MrBeast just minutes after the YouTuber asked if he could become the new Twitter CEO. After posting a poll on December 18 asking if he should step down as Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk confirmed that it will happen as soon as he finds a suitable replacement.
MrBeast shares first thing he’d do as Twitter CEO
In the turbulence following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, people have asked him to step down and give platform leadership to someone else. MrBeast is a name on that ballot, and he’s got a plan for it he takes over as Twitter CEO. When Elon Musk put up a...
Hasan mocks Trainwrecks’ pitch to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO
Twitch giant HasanAbi has roasted his fellow streamer Trainwrecks’ pitch to replace Elon Musk as Twitter’s CEO, claiming it’s the most “ChatGPT” thing he can imagine. Elon Musk’s takeover and management of Twitter has been a monumental story over the last few months. From investing...
Short-sellers make $15 billion betting against Tesla as shares in Elon Musk's company sink by 70% this year
Bets against Elon Musk's EV maker proved more lucrative than any other US company this year, as the carmaker's value fell by about $800 billion.
Pokimane reveals plans to hold online trolls accountable for their actions
Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane has revealed her intentions to introduce legislation that would hold people accountable for their online actions. The internet can be a wonderful place, full of memes, communities and friendships. But, like many things, a few bad apples can ruin it. With the ability to have full...
Hogwarts Legacy ban on popular gaming subreddit sparks backlash months out from launch
A gaming subreddit is causing major backlash online after moderators revealed they will be banning users who support Harry Potter author J.K Rowling – and the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game, because of Rowling’s history of posting transphobic comments online. While Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one...
Man sparks debate after his “foul” milk obsession goes viral
A man on TikTok has sparked a debate between viewers after his girlfriend shared a video of his obsession with drinking milk. With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, it’s inevitable that you’ll find someone showing off their obsession with something or a new trend that you might not agree with.
Logan Paul promises to expose CryptoZoo “bad actors” on January 3rd
Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo has been recently called a “scam” by investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla. In response, Logan has promised to “expose bad actors” and offer explanations in an upcoming IMPAULSIVE podcast. Logan Paul recently unveiled that he was developing CryptoZoo, a cryptocurrency-based game. The initial announcement...
Valkyrae responds after getting called out for wearing Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie
YouTube star Valkyrae was quick to respond after fans called her out for wearing a Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie during a recent broadcast amid controversy surrounding the luxury brand. Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is a prominent streamer on YouTube, where she boasts over 3 million followers. After presenting an...
Still broke? Influencers think you’re just not ‘manifesting’ money hard enough
On TikTok, a young woman is claiming that she’s “done gatekeeping”. She wants to tell us the one affirmation she uses to make “hella money”. In typically self-assured style, she reels off a single sentence, one she claims has been answered over and over again by the universe. “I get paid to exist,” she says. “My existence pays for itself.” Nearly 150,000 people have liked it. Among an array of adulatory comments, one less impressed take cuts through: “You have 1.9 million followers, of course you get paid to exist”.The subtle art of achieving health, wealth, happiness and your deepest...
