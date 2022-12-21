ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I wouldn’t buy it’: Justin Bieber warns fans away from H&M clothing line

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Singer Justin Bieber took to social media to warn his fans away from a clothing line that was being promoted by H&M, saying that the brand used his name and image without permission.

Justin Bieber posted on his Instagram story on Monday, saying “The H&M merch they made of me is trash,” CBS News reported. “All without my permission and approval … SMH, I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

A representative for H&M said in a statement to CNN: “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

Since Bieber’s social media posts, H&M has removed the collection that had been for sale online, which featured T-shirts and sweatshirts with Bieber’s image or quotes from his lyrics, such as, “I miss you more than life,” according to Reuters. The items were available for prices ranging from $49.80 to $114.

Bieber has previously engaged in a clothing partnership with Forever 21, which in 2016 released the “Justin Forever” line to coincide with Bieber’s “Purpose” concert tour, CNN reported.

Bieber launched his own clothing company, Drew House, in 2018 with co-founder Ryan Good, CBS News reported. The brand is known for its smiley face logos and bright colors and patterns.

©2022 Cox Media Group

