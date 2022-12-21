ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Temperatures going up, up, UP!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is our last chilly day in the 7-day forecast, though it will still be warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid-20s by this afternoon. Winds will be picking up speed out of the south to help pull that warmth into southern Wisconsin. Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph this afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
DULUTH, MN
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Major Winter Storm Update

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

First Alert Update - Temperatures are on the rise, even into next year

The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. Dane Co. family receives new car just in time for Christmas. Updated:...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Ice fishers reel in freshly frozen Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The largest lake in Madison has officially frozen over, and Madisonians’ are taking advantage of the new layer of ice while it lasts. It’s a welcomed sight for ice fishers like Matthew Jones and his son. While they haven’t ice fished in the area...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas

First Alert Update - Temperatures are on the rise, even into next year. A Dane County family’s holiday weekend was made merrier Friday after they were surprised with a brand new car. Wisconsin Dells tourists battle the weather to maintain holiday vacation plans. As the winter weather continues, people...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin winter storm coverage blog

‘Feels like’ temperatures in northeast Wisconsin are in the -30s. The wind is blowing to the east and on average is around the 25 mph mark. Road conditions across the state continue to be described as slippery. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Heay snowfall causes tough travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. 1:40 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning is...
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
nbc15.com

Beloit, Madison residents reminded of Christmas tree collections schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials in Beloit and Madison are detailing when residents can get their Christmas trees picked up for disposal. The City of Beloit Public Works Department is collecting trees from Jan. 3-13. Those with trees needing to be picked up can put them on their curb by 6 a.m. on their normally scheduled collection day. Residents can also take the trees to the Recycling Drop Off Center, located at 2351 Springbrook Court, starting on Jan. 7.
BELOIT, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Arctic air on the way: Tonight 'will take a turn for the worse'

Minnesotans on Thursday braced for a monster winter storm already wreaking havoc in other parts of the country, just in time to threaten the last-minute deliveries and long-anticipated travel plans that accompany the Christmas holiday. After a record-setting 8.1 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday, a Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday

(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE

