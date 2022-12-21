Read full article on original website
Man charged with multiple felonies, reached for loaded pistol during arrest
WADENA, Minn (KFGO) – An Isle, Minnesota man who law enforcement suspected of selling methamphetamine was arrested after a struggle with officers from multiple agencies on Tuesday. According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, officers and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, and the...
One person is injured in a crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--On Saturday, a crash on Highway 29 and Country Road 13 near Carlos resulted in one person being injured. According to the report, a 2013 BMW driven by Austin Allen, 21, of Alexandria, and a 2016 Volvo XC90, driven by Andrea Hanson, 38, of Alexandria, crashed on snow and ice covered roadways. Hanson was not injured. Allen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Traffic Stop in Eden Valley Turns Up Large Stash of Drugs
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a man in Eden Valley who allegedly had illegal drugs on him. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. A 42-year-old Minneapolis man...
Drug bust near Eden Valley turns up 900 fentanyl pills
(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.
Leist seeks release from Kandiyohi County Jail
(Willmar MN-) A Rule 8 Hearing was held in Kandiyohi County District Court yesterday for a Willmar man on several sex charges. 48-year-old Eric Leist is charged with 7 felonies and two gross misdemeanors in connection with an alleged relationship he had with a teenaged girl at Dream Technical Academy in Willmar, where Leist is a para-professional and drives bus. The alleged victim told her mother she had been assaulted by Leist. After his arrest, police conducted a search warrant at Leist's northwest Willmar home. Judge Stephen Wentzell has set unconditional bail at $300,000 and conditional bail at $150,000 and at Wednesday's court appearance, Judge Rodney Hanson issued an order for release, but records show Leist is still in the Kandiyohi County Jail. A future court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
Sportsmens Motel
(Osakis, MN) -- Douglas County authorities say a man is under arrest for damaging a motel ro…
Minnesota Mom Who Said She Cut Her 3-Month-Old Son ‘Across the Throat’ and Threw His Body in a Dumpster Is Competent for Trial, Doctor Says
A 28-year-old Minnesota mother who allegedly told the authorities she slit the throat of a three-month-old baby then stuffed his body in a garbage bag and tossed it into a dumpster outside of her apartment building has been found competent to stand trial for the horrific slaying by her doctor. In a letter to Stearns County District Court Judge Sarah Hennesy, a forensic psychologist deemed that Fardoussa Abdillahi had “the requisite skills and abilities for trial competency,” according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire
A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man rescued 7 people on his way home Sunday night, pulling them from a mini van that slid on glare ice and tipped over in a ditch. Around 7:45 PM, Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton...
Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash
(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid
A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
New London man injured Wednesday when truck goes off Kandiyohi County road
A New London man was injured Wednesday when the truck he was driving went off the road in Kandiyohi County. At about 12:23 p.m., the vehicle, a 2021 White International straight truck, was south bound on County Road 9 when it ran off the west side of the road into a steep ditch. The front of truck hit the ditch embankment. Prior to Kandiyohi County deputies’ arrival the driver, a 55 year old male from New London, was transported via New London Ambulance to the CentraCare emergency room with non-life threating injuries.
Margaret Joan Ashburn
Margaret Joan Ashburn, 85, Paynesville, MN – formally of DeGraff and Benson, passed peacefully away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at her home under the care of CentraCare Hospice. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson, MN. A private family interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is in charge of the arrangements.
Earl W. Swenson
Earl W. Swenson, 82, of Willmar, died Monday, December 26th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #167. Interment will be in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery at a future date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. www.hafh.org.
Paul Giinthir
Paul E. Giinthir, 90, of Pennock, passed away peacefully on December 23rd. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 10:55AM CST until December 26 at 12:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Locations along and west of a line from New Ulm, to Willmar, and Glenwood. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
