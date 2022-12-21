(Willmar MN-) A Rule 8 Hearing was held in Kandiyohi County District Court yesterday for a Willmar man on several sex charges. 48-year-old Eric Leist is charged with 7 felonies and two gross misdemeanors in connection with an alleged relationship he had with a teenaged girl at Dream Technical Academy in Willmar, where Leist is a para-professional and drives bus. The alleged victim told her mother she had been assaulted by Leist. After his arrest, police conducted a search warrant at Leist's northwest Willmar home. Judge Stephen Wentzell has set unconditional bail at $300,000 and conditional bail at $150,000 and at Wednesday's court appearance, Judge Rodney Hanson issued an order for release, but records show Leist is still in the Kandiyohi County Jail. A future court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO