Although we will have one more night of freezing temperatures in the middle 20s to 30s, at least we are not talking about a HARD FREEZE WARNING or WIND CHILL ADVISORY. We should dip to near 30 degrees tonight in Houston with light and variable wind. The first few days of the new week should be mostly sunny, cool, and quiet with highs near 60. A huge warming trend is in store by the middle and end of the week with the 70s likely! Look for a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday. There's just a slim chance of rain showing up for New Year's Eve plans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO