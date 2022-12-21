Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This YearTom HandyHouston, TX
Sunday School teacher keeps job at Houston area church after admitting to child abuse court documents allegehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
The retiring Houston football star giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death outside Park Place bar, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a Park Place bar. Officers with the Houston PD were flagged down by the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables Office around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Park Place Blvd. in southeast Houston. That's where...
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
fox26houston.com
Homeowner shot by two suspected robbers in east Houston: police
HOUSTON - Authorities said a man was shot overnight Monday outside his east Houston home after finding two men trying to rob him. It happened a little after 2 a.m. when police and firefighters were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of Seeker St. near Tidwell. Responding officers reportedly found an unidentified man who was shot in the shoulder.
fox26houston.com
Gunfire exchanged between Harris Co. deputy, another man following heated argument outside club
HOUSTON - Two men, including an off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are recovering in the hospital after an apparent gunfight overnight Monday. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly what transpired but initial details shared by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is the officer may have been at a club on Chimney Rock.
fox26houston.com
1 killed, another hospitalized after apartment catches fire in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - At least one person died Christmas morning and another was rushed to the hospital after their apartment in northwest Houston caught fire. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but firefighters were called to the 900 block of Lehman St. near I-45. We're told 60 firefighters responded to the location.
fox26houston.com
Preliminary details on Harris Co. deputy shot on Chimney Rock
Asst. Chief B. Tien with the Houston Police Department shared preliminary details on a shooting on Chimney Rock where an off-duty Harris Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot as well as another man after a heated argument broke out near a club.
fox26houston.com
Houston mechanic killed over $500 days before Christmas
As many are finishing up their Christmas celebrations one Houston family spent their Christmas pleading for justice after a local mechanic was shot and killed. It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the family of 29-year-old Luis Manuel, a mechanic, husband, and father of two young girls.
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Families whose loved ones have vanished look to one another for support during the Holidays
HOUSTON - Throughout 2022, FOX 26 stayed true to a promise to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area, unfortunately, many of the families we highlighted are still waiting for answers. They've been relying on each other to help them cope with the loss they feel.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Pct. 4 giving out $20 Lyft Credit for safe holiday rides
HOUSTON - It's important to remain safe for the holidays, which means no drinking and driving, and Harris County police are doing their part to curb drunk driving. Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office announced they partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to keep the holidays safe.
fox26houston.com
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze 2022: More than 1,500 bats to be rehabilitated
HOUSTON - As temperatures begin to warm up in and around the Houston-area, so does rehabilitation for bats that were stricken by the freezing weather this past weekend. PREVIOUS: Houston Freeze causes more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge. According to a press release by the Houston...
fox26houston.com
Families come to together to keep their missing loved ones names alive
Throughout 2022, FOX 26 stayed true to a promise to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area, unfortunately, many of the families we highlighted are still waiting for answers. They've been relying on each other to help them cope with the loss they feel. FOX 26's Gabby Hart went out to a holiday support group where we spoke with some of the people interviewed throughout the year, continuing to keep the names of their loved ones alive.
fox26houston.com
Southwest cancels flights for Tuesday, provide hotels for travelers impacted
Houston - Things continue to get worse and worse for Southwest passengers flying out of Hobby Airport. Southwest announced that all passengers who haven't rebooked their new trip wouldn't be able to rebook a flight for no earlier than December 31. City of Houston, airport, and Southwest Airlines officials work...
fox26houston.com
Holiday travel: Passengers still trying to make it home for the holidays
Holiday travel: Making it home for the holidays a tough task. Houston - Christmas Day has now come and gone, but plenty of people are still trying to make it to their holiday destination. Unfortunately, like the song says, 'I’ll be home for Christmas if only in my dreams' became...
fox26houston.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus visited Houston NICU babies to bring them holiday cheer
HOUSTON - The holidays are a time for families and loved ones to enjoy time together, but unfortunately, some are not able to get that time. So Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to the hospital to bring some cheer to their tiniest patients. Saint Nick himself along with...
fox26houston.com
Sunday leading into Monday morning weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
Although we will have one more night of freezing temperatures in the middle 20s to 30s, at least we are not talking about a HARD FREEZE WARNING or WIND CHILL ADVISORY. We should dip to near 30 degrees tonight in Houston with light and variable wind. The first few days of the new week should be mostly sunny, cool, and quiet with highs near 60. A huge warming trend is in store by the middle and end of the week with the 70s likely! Look for a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday. There's just a slim chance of rain showing up for New Year's Eve plans.
fox26houston.com
Cooler temperatures to start the week, warmers weather to come later
One more night of freezing temperatures before warmer weather. Houston - A big pattern change is on the way this week with much warmer and eventually wetter weather heading to Southeast Texas. We will have one more night with a possible light freeze as we dip to around 32 overnight.
fox26houston.com
How CenterPoint restores power after storm
CenterPoint Energy has had to restore power to more than 45,000 customers in the last 24 hours due to the Houston freeze. With only an estimated 1,746 customers still affected as of 3 p.m., here's how they did it. I'm sure we've all wondered how energy companies restore power after...
Comments / 1