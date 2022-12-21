ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death outside Park Place bar, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a Park Place bar. Officers with the Houston PD were flagged down by the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables Office around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Park Place Blvd. in southeast Houston. That's where...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire

HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Homeowner shot by two suspected robbers in east Houston: police

HOUSTON - Authorities said a man was shot overnight Monday outside his east Houston home after finding two men trying to rob him. It happened a little after 2 a.m. when police and firefighters were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of Seeker St. near Tidwell. Responding officers reportedly found an unidentified man who was shot in the shoulder.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston mechanic killed over $500 days before Christmas

As many are finishing up their Christmas celebrations one Houston family spent their Christmas pleading for justice after a local mechanic was shot and killed. It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the family of 29-year-old Luis Manuel, a mechanic, husband, and father of two young girls.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County Pct. 4 giving out $20 Lyft Credit for safe holiday rides

HOUSTON - It's important to remain safe for the holidays, which means no drinking and driving, and Harris County police are doing their part to curb drunk driving. Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office announced they partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to keep the holidays safe.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Freeze 2022: More than 1,500 bats to be rehabilitated

HOUSTON - As temperatures begin to warm up in and around the Houston-area, so does rehabilitation for bats that were stricken by the freezing weather this past weekend. PREVIOUS: Houston Freeze causes more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge. According to a press release by the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Families come to together to keep their missing loved ones names alive

Throughout 2022, FOX 26 stayed true to a promise to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area, unfortunately, many of the families we highlighted are still waiting for answers. They've been relying on each other to help them cope with the loss they feel. FOX 26's Gabby Hart went out to a holiday support group where we spoke with some of the people interviewed throughout the year, continuing to keep the names of their loved ones alive.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Southwest cancels flights for Tuesday, provide hotels for travelers impacted

Houston - Things continue to get worse and worse for Southwest passengers flying out of Hobby Airport. Southwest announced that all passengers who haven't rebooked their new trip wouldn't be able to rebook a flight for no earlier than December 31. City of Houston, airport, and Southwest Airlines officials work...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sunday leading into Monday morning weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

Although we will have one more night of freezing temperatures in the middle 20s to 30s, at least we are not talking about a HARD FREEZE WARNING or WIND CHILL ADVISORY. We should dip to near 30 degrees tonight in Houston with light and variable wind. The first few days of the new week should be mostly sunny, cool, and quiet with highs near 60. A huge warming trend is in store by the middle and end of the week with the 70s likely! Look for a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday. There's just a slim chance of rain showing up for New Year's Eve plans.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Cooler temperatures to start the week, warmers weather to come later

One more night of freezing temperatures before warmer weather. Houston - A big pattern change is on the way this week with much warmer and eventually wetter weather heading to Southeast Texas. We will have one more night with a possible light freeze as we dip to around 32 overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How CenterPoint restores power after storm

CenterPoint Energy has had to restore power to more than 45,000 customers in the last 24 hours due to the Houston freeze. With only an estimated 1,746 customers still affected as of 3 p.m., here's how they did it. I'm sure we've all wondered how energy companies restore power after...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy