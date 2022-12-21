ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
2022 Data Download: Ohio by the numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Data can sometimes be hard to parse through and understand, and Ohio has had a busy news year that included a lot of statistics and numbers. Below are some of the biggest data stories of the year, categorized by topics, including health, economy, government and population. All statistics link to the relevant story to refresh yourself if needed.
OHIO STATE
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
CLEVELAND, OH
Reimagined Cleveland Boat Show runs Jan. 12 to 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, January 12 to 15, has been reimagined. In its 66th year, the show will be relocated in the I-X Center, cover more floor space and include more interactive attractions. “The I-X complex has created an exciting new exposition area,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sophia finds comfort, security in a new home: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sophia sits on her couch with a slice of pizza in her hand, taking bites whenever she can, between words. But the opportunity is rare. She has a lot to say. Summer is only halfway over, but it’s my first time seeing her since school let out, and a lot has changed – she has a new favorite playground, a few new friends and a new apartment.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This Place

After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
WESTLAKE, OH
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Forest Hill Home Owners Association seeks happy ending for ‘fairy-tale’ Blue Cottage

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Efforts continue to save the charming “Blue Cottage,” a foundation of the historic Forest Hill neighborhood for nearly a century. That’s because the tiny “fairy-tale house” that served as the office for the Rockefeller-Abeyton Realty Corp., remains in imminent danger of losing its own foundation, what’s left of it, or whatever was there to begin with.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
