Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
2022 Data Download: Ohio by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Data can sometimes be hard to parse through and understand, and Ohio has had a busy news year that included a lot of statistics and numbers. Below are some of the biggest data stories of the year, categorized by topics, including health, economy, government and population. All statistics link to the relevant story to refresh yourself if needed.
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Infant formula shortage returns; exchange program seeks to distribute donated formula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. “I just had a big uptick in terms of...
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
Canton’s Hall of Fame Village approves reverse stock split to raise its share price
CANTON, Ohio — The Hall of Fame Village’s parent company has combined individual shares to get its stock price over $1. The process is called a reverse stock split, and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co., the resort’s parent company, approved a 1-for-22 split. The move was announced Dec. 23 and became effective Tuesday.
Reimagined Cleveland Boat Show runs Jan. 12 to 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, January 12 to 15, has been reimagined. In its 66th year, the show will be relocated in the I-X Center, cover more floor space and include more interactive attractions. “The I-X complex has created an exciting new exposition area,”...
Sophia finds comfort, security in a new home: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sophia sits on her couch with a slice of pizza in her hand, taking bites whenever she can, between words. But the opportunity is rare. She has a lot to say. Summer is only halfway over, but it’s my first time seeing her since school let out, and a lot has changed – she has a new favorite playground, a few new friends and a new apartment.
The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop celebrates its 10th anniversary NYE 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Popcorn lovers can smile again. The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop will celebrate its 10th Drop this New Year’s Eve. “Jupiter” Popcorn Ball is back. Eventgoers will head to Chagrin Falls Township Hall and can enjoy warming up with hot chocolate and cookies from 10:30 to 11:30 pm, the popcorn shop’s news release said.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This Place
After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
Forest Hill Home Owners Association seeks happy ending for ‘fairy-tale’ Blue Cottage
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Efforts continue to save the charming “Blue Cottage,” a foundation of the historic Forest Hill neighborhood for nearly a century. That’s because the tiny “fairy-tale house” that served as the office for the Rockefeller-Abeyton Realty Corp., remains in imminent danger of losing its own foundation, what’s left of it, or whatever was there to begin with.
Flying Southwest? Maybe not as airline cancels thousands of flights, including at Cleveland Hopkins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are canceled today, part of thousands of flights canceled by the airline as it struggles to recover after the weekend’s winter storm. According to the Hopkins website, nine of the 11 scheduled departures today...
Around the world, one step at a time: After walking across the United States, Cleveland man sets an even more ambitious goal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Maczuzak jumped in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California in July 2016, the final act of a four-month adventure walking across the United States. “That’s all I planned on doing,” he said.
How things are returning to normal in Northeast Ohio after holiday weekend storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the major storm system, it appears as if Northeast Ohio has been returning to some sense of normalcy Monday morning with few issues to report. Highs in the area are expected to reach the 20s today with a chance for some additional light snow this afternoon and evening.
