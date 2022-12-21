ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

2022 Data Download: Ohio by the numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Data can sometimes be hard to parse through and understand, and Ohio has had a busy news year that included a lot of statistics and numbers. Below are some of the biggest data stories of the year, categorized by topics, including health, economy, government and population. All statistics link to the relevant story to refresh yourself if needed.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Will Cuyahoga County lose its ‘Judge Joan’?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg finds herself in familiar territory this December and January. For the second time in 16 years, the highly regarded Synenberg, who is a Republican, is fresh off a general election defeat by a challenger armed with no judicial experience but a Democratic Party endorsement.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma councilmen schedule inaugural WinterFest affair

PARMA, Ohio -- Sensing the opportunity to schedule a fun outdoor event during the holidays, Parma’s Ward 6 Councilman Kevin Kussmaul and Ward 9 Councilman Rob Euerle are teaming up to present WinterFest. The inaugural affair -- featuring hot chocolate, s’mores and a craft -- is scheduled from 2...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brunswick Council approves contracts at final meeting of 2022

BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- In its final meeting of the year Dec. 19, Brunswick City Council approved contracts with TAC Computers for Police and Fire department software in an amount not to exceed $40,000, and with the Medina County Combined General Health District for stormwater sampling and inspection services for five years, in an amount not to exceed $20,000.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

‘A young man was wrongfully convicted’: Prosecutor ensures prisoner’s release after spotting racially influenced errors

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Early this year, Kyle Stone, Stark County’s prosecuting attorney, got an email from a postconviction attorney wanting to discuss his client’s case. The client was Aaron Culbertson, a Black prisoner who in 2018 was arrested for a Canton armed robbery at age 16. He was tried as an adult, convicted and sentenced to eight years behind bars.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
