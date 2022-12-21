Read full article on original website
Brecksville mayor to receive 3 percent raise after November 2023 election
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – The mayor’s base salary will rise to $120,510 starting in January 2024, an increase of 3 percent over the mayor’s current salary of $117,000. The 3-percent matches increases recently given to all city employees, City Council President Laura Redinger said. The mayor will also...
2022 Data Download: Ohio by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Data can sometimes be hard to parse through and understand, and Ohio has had a busy news year that included a lot of statistics and numbers. Below are some of the biggest data stories of the year, categorized by topics, including health, economy, government and population. All statistics link to the relevant story to refresh yourself if needed.
Will Cuyahoga County lose its ‘Judge Joan’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg finds herself in familiar territory this December and January. For the second time in 16 years, the highly regarded Synenberg, who is a Republican, is fresh off a general election defeat by a challenger armed with no judicial experience but a Democratic Party endorsement.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Local attorney decides to run for Judge of Rocky River Municipal Court
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Joe Burke of Rocky River has announced he is running for judge of the Rocky River Municipal Court in November. Burke took some time to chat about his background, his 31-year legal history and what he hopes to accomplish as a judge in replacing the retiring Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons.
Parma councilmen schedule inaugural WinterFest affair
PARMA, Ohio -- Sensing the opportunity to schedule a fun outdoor event during the holidays, Parma’s Ward 6 Councilman Kevin Kussmaul and Ward 9 Councilman Rob Euerle are teaming up to present WinterFest. The inaugural affair -- featuring hot chocolate, s’mores and a craft -- is scheduled from 2...
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Brunswick Council approves contracts at final meeting of 2022
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- In its final meeting of the year Dec. 19, Brunswick City Council approved contracts with TAC Computers for Police and Fire department software in an amount not to exceed $40,000, and with the Medina County Combined General Health District for stormwater sampling and inspection services for five years, in an amount not to exceed $20,000.
Akron man with warrant asks police for a ride: Brecksville Police Blotter
Warrant, Brecksville Road: On Nov. 21, police were dispatched to the intersection of Brecksville and Snowville roads regarding a suspicious situation. The officer was told a man seeking directions to the Akron Metro bus stop would flag him down. The officer located the Akron man, who said he needed help finding the bus stop.
Student concerned about Snapchat shenanigans: Strongsville Police Blotter
Identity theft, Trenton Avenue: On Dec. 12, a Trenton Avenue resident came to the police station after discovering a classmate used her identity to make death threats toward a fellow student. The teen said a peer created a Snapchat account pretending to be her. However, the officer discovered no threats...
Stolen car found abandoned on I-480: Independence Police Blotter
Police investigated an abandoned car parked on a highway berm at 10:03 a.m. Dec. 6. The Kia SUV has a missing rear window and the steering column was peeled. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Cleveland, was towed from the scene and the owner was notified. Theft, Brecksville...
Cleveland Heights takes applications for City Council vacancy, Charter Review Commission
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As City Council starts out the new year with another vacancy -- as well as a nine-person roster needed for the Charter Review Commission -- applications will be accepted through Jan. 6 for both. Although Councilwoman Josie Moore stepped down on Dec. 16, the 45-day deadline...
‘A young man was wrongfully convicted’: Prosecutor ensures prisoner’s release after spotting racially influenced errors
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Early this year, Kyle Stone, Stark County’s prosecuting attorney, got an email from a postconviction attorney wanting to discuss his client’s case. The client was Aaron Culbertson, a Black prisoner who in 2018 was arrested for a Canton armed robbery at age 16. He was tried as an adult, convicted and sentenced to eight years behind bars.
Teens deny smoking marijuana in rec center bathroom: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Suspicious situation, Broadview Road: On Dec. 1, police were dispatched to the Broadview Heights Recreation Center regarding three juveniles found smoking marijuana in the Broadview Road building’s bathroom. An arriving officer talked to an employee, who said a lifeguard was approached by a member about the family cabana area...
Woman arrested for striking stopped police car on I-271, then driving away: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Hit-skip: I-271 At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24, an officer was tending to a disabled vehicle on I-271 southbound when a car skidded in snow and struck a guardrail, and then the back of the officer’s cruiser. The officer was not in the car at the time.
Man who wanted granddaughter out of his home claimed she pulled a gun on him: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Family dispute: North Barton Road. At 1:40 p.m. Dec. 19, a man, 68, reported that his granddaughter, 26, pulled a gun on him, then hung up the phone. Police went to the house and learned that there was no gun one the scene. The man wanted his granddaughter to move out of his house.
Businesses report windows shot out by BBs: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A business on Center Road reported a window shot out by a BB gun Dec. 17. Several BBs were found at the scene and a neighboring business also reported a window shot out on two separate instances in November and December. Police were investigating at the time of the report.
Cleveland man one of four victims in fatal, 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man was one of four people killed in a 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike in a crash that stemmed from a whiteout on the toll road Friday, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland...
Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
