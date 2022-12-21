Read full article on original website
Storm death toll rises to 12 in NY
At least twelve people have died in New York as a result of a major storm that swept across the nation, bringing frigid temperatures and dumping many inches of snow. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the updated death toll on Sunday. Officials fear it is a number that is going to continue to go up.
Cold air keeps ocean-effect snow around
Cold air continues to move over Southern New England, as southwesterly winds persist behind Friday’s winter storm system. The wind, pushing cold air over the warm ocean waters south of New England, continues to generate ocean-effect snow bands over the Cape and Islands. While Nantucket and the Cape remain...
Holiday Helping: Sam Bleiweis’s latkes
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Sam Bleiweis is making latkes. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe out? Tell us...
Holiday Helping: Keke Vencill’s derby pie
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Keke Vencill is making her derby pie. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe out?...
Clipper expected to bring flurries and snow showers
A clipper system is expected to move through northern New England, bringing some snow showers and flurries to parts of the region. Snow showers begin falling late Tuesday night across the northern half of the mountains, with some lighter snow showers and flurries for the southern half. Flurries may even reach a few locations in southern New Hampshire, but most of southern New England will remain dry.
New Hampshire State Trooper recovering after cruiser hit by another vehicle
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Police Trooper is recovering after another car smashed into their cruiser on I-93 north in Salem on Saturday. The Trooper was stopped in the left lane helping with another crash. Investigators say speed and poor road conditions were factors in the crash.
