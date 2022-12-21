A clipper system is expected to move through northern New England, bringing some snow showers and flurries to parts of the region. Snow showers begin falling late Tuesday night across the northern half of the mountains, with some lighter snow showers and flurries for the southern half. Flurries may even reach a few locations in southern New Hampshire, but most of southern New England will remain dry.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO