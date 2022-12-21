ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
Reimagined Cleveland Boat Show runs Jan. 12 to 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, January 12 to 15, has been reimagined. In its 66th year, the show will be relocated in the I-X Center, cover more floor space and include more interactive attractions. “The I-X complex has created an exciting new exposition area,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
CLEVELAND, OH
Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Forest Hill Home Owners Association seeks happy ending for ‘fairy-tale’ Blue Cottage

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Efforts continue to save the charming “Blue Cottage,” a foundation of the historic Forest Hill neighborhood for nearly a century. That’s because the tiny “fairy-tale house” that served as the office for the Rockefeller-Abeyton Realty Corp., remains in imminent danger of losing its own foundation, what’s left of it, or whatever was there to begin with.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter

A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

