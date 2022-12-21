Read full article on original website
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Reimagined Cleveland Boat Show runs Jan. 12 to 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, January 12 to 15, has been reimagined. In its 66th year, the show will be relocated in the I-X Center, cover more floor space and include more interactive attractions. “The I-X complex has created an exciting new exposition area,”...
Cleveland’s best pizza, cheap eats, breakfast joints, Mexican restaurants & more: Trip Advisor’s top spots for 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohioians have a voracious appetite for finding the very best eats in the area, which led Cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team to partner with Stacker early in 2022. Much like Yelp, Stacker used the reviews found on Tripadvisor’s rankings left by their users. We...
Woman arrested for striking stopped police car on I-271, then driving away: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Hit-skip: I-271 At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24, an officer was tending to a disabled vehicle on I-271 southbound when a car skidded in snow and struck a guardrail, and then the back of the officer’s cruiser. The officer was not in the car at the time.
The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop celebrates its 10th anniversary NYE 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Popcorn lovers can smile again. The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop will celebrate its 10th Drop this New Year’s Eve. “Jupiter” Popcorn Ball is back. Eventgoers will head to Chagrin Falls Township Hall and can enjoy warming up with hot chocolate and cookies from 10:30 to 11:30 pm, the popcorn shop’s news release said.
Back on wheels: Cleveland State students modify off-road quad cycle as volunteer project
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five years ago, Ray Petro was biking on a Cleveland Metroparks mountain bike trail in Strongsville when he tried to navigate a pile of fallen leaves. His front wheel slipped. He fell and hit a tree so hard it cracked his helmet. The accident damaged his...
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
Around the world, one step at a time: After walking across the United States, Cleveland man sets an even more ambitious goal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Maczuzak jumped in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California in July 2016, the final act of a four-month adventure walking across the United States. “That’s all I planned on doing,” he said.
Akron Zoo’s family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration set for Saturday
AKRON, Ohio – If you are looking for a family friendly way to celebrate New Year’s Eve that doesn’t involve staying up late, the Akron Zoo has you covered. The zoo’s twist on the celebration, Zoo Year’s Eve, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shaker council OK’s agreement for six infill houses, possibly beyond Sudbury target area
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An agreement for infill housing on six city-owned vacant lots will not restrict the developer exclusively to Sudbury Road, allowing him to consider building elsewhere in Shaker’s Northern and Southern Moreland neighborhoods as well. The target area for Ishmael Martin and YRM Corp. remains Sudbury,...
Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
Young Professionals of Parma names 2022 winners in annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- The Young Professionals of Parma’s seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest is in the books. “Everything went great, everything went smoothly,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie Baraona said. “We got 41 entries, which was more than last year. We’re happy with that. “Judging...
Forest Hill Home Owners Association seeks happy ending for ‘fairy-tale’ Blue Cottage
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Efforts continue to save the charming “Blue Cottage,” a foundation of the historic Forest Hill neighborhood for nearly a century. That’s because the tiny “fairy-tale house” that served as the office for the Rockefeller-Abeyton Realty Corp., remains in imminent danger of losing its own foundation, what’s left of it, or whatever was there to begin with.
Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter
A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
