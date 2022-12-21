ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Let It Blow: The Holidays with Asthma

I don’t obsess about my asthma unless it’s time to blow up a balloon (can’t do), run to my airport gate, or if friends want to go hiking. But during the holidays, I am a little more aware of my breathing as folks start slicing turkey, making lists, checking them twice, and then toasting to new beginnings. It is typically one of my favorite times of the year, but it is not without complications if you have asthma.
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
TODAY.com

Mom speaks out after daughter, 12, almost dies of flu

For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
New York Post

Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu

It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
WebMD

Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children

Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
OHIO STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids

A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge

Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
BBC

Strep A: Symptoms to look out for

Health officials have recorded more than 430 cases of Strep A in Scotland in two weeks. But despite six deaths in children across the UK, no children have died in Scotland. Strep A infections are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.
EverydayHealth.com

Is the Tripledemic to Blame for the Rise in Serious Strep Throat Infections?

A potential rise in invasive group A strep (streptococcus) infections, which has caused the death of 16 children under age 18 in the United Kingdom, now has U.S. health experts concerned. In the Denver metro area alone, there have been 11 reported cases of invasive group A strep (sometimes shortened...
DENVER, CO
SELF

The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss

Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
The List

Symptoms To Look For If Your Dog Has Allergies

Seeing your pet suffering can feel very frustrating. Dogs, unlike humans, can't verbally express what's causing their discomfort, which makes the entire process of figuring out the reasons for their distress all the more challenging. When it comes to allergies in dogs, there's an additional layer of confusion because of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy