Read full article on original website
Related
How long does menopause last? 5 tips for navigating uncertain times
Around half of the world’s population are women or people who menstruate – yet the way their body works can be a mystery, even to them. Most women will experience periods roughly every month, many will go through childbirth and those who live into midlife will experience menopause. While menopause is a significant time of change, it isn’t talked about much, other than as a punchline. This may contribute to keeping it a taboo topic. So, what happens during menopause? How do you know when it is happening to you? And – the thing most women want to know –...
These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs
Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the 4 Types of Sciatica?
Sciatica refers to the pain felt along the sciatic nerve. The sciatic nerve travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg. Depending on the symptoms and extent of the condition, sciatica can be categorized into 4 types: acute, chronic, bilateral, and alternative. 1. Acute...
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?
Diabetes is a common disease affecting 425 million adults worldwide. That number is expected to rise to 592 million by 2035. It’s a chronic disease that causes hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels).Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. Risk factors are both genetic and environmental. The main cause of type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance.CauseYour body converts food to glucose (sugar) and uses it for energy. Insulin, a hormone made in the pancreas, tells your body how much sugar to release into the bloodstream.Diabetes occurs when you don’t have enough insulin or your body doesn’t use insulin...
Men's Health
The Telltale Symptoms of ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’
A FEW EXTRA glasses of champagne or rum-spiked eggnog, boxes of Christmas candy, and multi-course holiday feasts are all things you indulge (and, overindulge) in over the holiday season. The constant flow of alcohol, salt, and fat could be doing a number on your heart and increasing your risk for a condition known as holiday heart syndrome.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
MedicineNet.com
What Does a Chiropractor Do for Sciatica? Treatment
Chiropractic care can effectively treat the underlying cause of sciatica while reducing symptoms. A chiropractor can provide spinal manipulations that help decrease pain, inflammation, and spasms caused by sciatica. Depending on the underlying cause of sciatic nerve pain, a chiropractic treatment plan may include spinal adjustments, ultrasound therapy, transcutaneous electrical...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of an Overactive Nervous System?
Symptoms of an overactive nervous system include a wide range of physical, behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. Symptoms will vary from person to person depending on your stress threshold. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms are persistent. How do you know if something is wrong with your nervous system?
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
Medical News Today
What are the treatment options for periodic fever syndrome?
Periodic fever syndromes are inflammatory conditions that cause recurrent fevers. Doctors use treatment to manage symptoms, avoid complications, or, in some cases, attempt to cure the syndrome. Treatment often takes the form of medication, with mixed results. Healthcare professionals define. as inheritable autoinflammatory conditions that cause recurring fevers. There are...
“Why Did My Period Come Early?” Here are 7 Reasons for Menstrual Irregularity, According to a Gynecologist
There’s nothing more annoying than being caught unawares by Aunt Flo—so when your body and your period tracker aren’t in agreement and bleeding happens sooner than expected, it’s only natural to ask (or scream) “why did my period come early?” And we have answers.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have A Hot Flash?
Hot flashes are the subject of many conversations among women in their forties and fifties. Though women have likely heard about them from older women in the family, there is still an air of mystery surrounding these sudden bursts of heat. Hot flashes are a symptom of both perimenopause and...
Can Anxiety Cause You To Have Atrial Fibrillation?
If you regularly feel anxiety, you may find yourself worrying about a plethora of things. But do you need to worry about anxiety causing atrial fibrillation?
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism without weight loss
One of the common symptoms of hyperthyroidism is weight loss. However, not all people with hyperthyroidism will lose weight. The thyroid is a small gland in front of the windpipe in the neck. It produces hormones that help manage certain bodily functions, including:. heart rate. metabolism. body temperature regulation. If...
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Macular Degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a common age-related eye disorder that can lead to reduced vision. Early symptoms can be subtle, which is why regular eye checkups are critical. Macular degeneration, or age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a degenerative eye disease. It happens when a critical layer of cells beneath the macula breaks down and slowly disappears. The macula, a small region located right in the center of your retina, is essential for crisp, precise vision.
Medical News Today
Sudden worsening of dementia symptoms
Dementia is a progressive, unpredictable group of diseases. Symptoms generally progress steadily. However, a person may experience a sudden worsening of dementia symptoms. This can be part of the disease progressing or a sign of a serious medical problem. A sudden change in thinking or behavior can be the result...
Doctors Say Depression During the Winter Holidays May Be Diagnosed and Treated as “Seasonal Affective Disorder”
Doctors and mental health professionals say SAD is a common form of depression, but often under-looked as a diagnosis. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from, or believes they suffer from, disorders of any type related to the topic of this article to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and the National Institute of Mental Health.
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Comments / 0