The presents have all been opened, cookies have been eaten, and nearly the entire Week 16 slate is complete as we rocket down the final stretch of the regular season. The holiday weekend brought with it some bitter cold for a handful of games, but also some fascinating results that are shaking up the playoff picture in both conferences. Now, the Jaguars control their destiny to reach the postseason and the Green Bay Packers are somehow still alive after everything fell perfectly for them, including their win in Miami on Christmas Day. And the drama is showing no signs of slowing down with two weeks remaining.

1 DAY AGO