‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributariesLauren FoxJacksonville, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay welcomes first patient, newborn babyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formationRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
CBS Sports
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Middle Tennessee rallies to win Hawaii Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 'Sunday Night Football'
Tampa Bay looks to maintain its very slim hold on the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on the field closing out the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader, and it's basically now or never for Tampa Bay to get itself in order ahead of a potential playoff push. Coming in on a two-game losing streak, the Bucs have struggled mightily all year, but here they get a banged-up Arizona squad on an even worse losing streak (four games) and down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. Even still, both sides traded ugly possessions to open the matchup, with kickers Matt Prater and Ryan Succop doing all the first-half scoring en route to a 6-6 tie before the break.
CBS Sports
Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern prediction, pick, Camellia Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV
After missing out on bowl games last season, Buffalo and Georgia Southern are back in the postseason and preparing to square off in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday. Both teams won close games in the final week of the regular season to reach bowl eligibility and will be looking to build on recent track records of success in bowl action.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Top waiver wire targets and your first look at Week 17 rankings
If you're still reading this newsletter in Week 17, I assume you made it to your Fantasy championship -- either that, or you're just a really big fan of my writing. Either congrats on your Fantasy Football success or, thanks, Mom. A whole offseason of planning and a season of...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Bengals' wild win over Patriots ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
The Bengals' 22-18 win over the Patriots was definitely one of the wildest games of Week 16. Not only did it provide us with a lot of drama, but it also gave us a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Two TDs offset by three turnovers
Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, had four carries for five yards and another TD and fumbled twice (one lost) during Saturday's 40-34 loss at Dallas. After handling all the first-team reps during Week 16 prep, Minshew got his first start of...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 17 early odds: Bucs looking for first ATS home win in massive NFC South matchup vs. Panthers
The presents have all been opened, cookies have been eaten, and nearly the entire Week 16 slate is complete as we rocket down the final stretch of the regular season. The holiday weekend brought with it some bitter cold for a handful of games, but also some fascinating results that are shaking up the playoff picture in both conferences. Now, the Jaguars control their destiny to reach the postseason and the Green Bay Packers are somehow still alive after everything fell perfectly for them, including their win in Miami on Christmas Day. And the drama is showing no signs of slowing down with two weeks remaining.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens coach John Harbaugh says playoff seeding won't impact when QB returns
The Baltimore Ravens have the playoffs in their future, clinching a spot after Saturday's results, and are also looking forward to having quarterback Lamar Jackson back as the postseason nears. The timeline of when their starting quarterback comes back is still unknown, as head coach John Harbaugh is waiting for the doctors' signal to get Jackson back on the field.
CBS Sports
Steelers' George Pickens: Scores game-winning touchdown
Pickens recorded five catches on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders. Pickens was only the fourth-most targeted pass catcher in Pittsburgh's offense, but he was impactful with his opportunity. He accounted for the Steelers' longest pass play of the game on a 25-yard catch early in the third quarter, and he also scored the team's only touchdown with just 50 seconds remaining in the game. Despite inconsistent production, Pickens continues to flash the ability to produce big plays. Positively, he's now topped 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not returning Sunday
Dulcich has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Dulcich reeled in four of eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second end-zone visit of the season. His status now will need to be watched as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 road matchup with the Chiefs next Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Monday's NCAA Football game
The New Mexico State Aggies watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They and the Bowling Green Falcons will compete for holiday cheer in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday at Ford Field at 2:30 p.m. ET. New Mexico State should still be riding high after a win, while the Falcons will be looking to get back in the win column.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 17 picks: Top players to add include Brandin Cooks, Romeo Doubs
For many Fantasy football leagues, championships will be on the line in Week 17, and anybody playing for a title with a hole in their Fantasy football lineups is going to have to get creative. The Fantasy football waiver wire starts to get pretty bare near the end of the season but if you keep a close eye on the latest NFL injury news, you can still snag a player or two that might be helpful. Colts running back Zack Moss suddenly has some utility late in the season with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out for the year and he's still surprisingly available in over half of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Derwin James ejected for illegal hit vs. Colts' Ashton Dulin on 'Monday Night Football'
The Chargers got Derwin James back on Monday night, welcoming their star safety to the secondary after a two-game absence due to injury. James' return was short-lived, however, after the veteran defensive back was ejected for leading with his helmet on a hard second-quarter hit in Week 16's matchup with the Colts.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws three picks Saturday
Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while recording three carries for 14 yards during Saturday's 13-10 defeat at Pittsburgh. On a cold and snowy December night, Carr and the Raiders offense found the going tough, despite having all key members of the skill positions available. The quarterback himself now has completed less than 55 percent of his passes in four straight games, resulting in 198 passing yards per game and six touchdowns versus seven interceptions during that stretch. Carr now faces the prospect of the 49ers' top-ranked defense in Week 17 on Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
2022 Liberty Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Arkansas vs. Kansas picks, best bets from proven model
The Kansas Jayhawks will appear in their first bowl game in 14 years when they square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. The game will be the Jayhawks' first bowl since they beat Minnesota 42-21 in the 2008 Insight Bowl. This season Kansas (6-6) tied for seventh in the Big 12. Meanwhile the Razorbacks (6-6) are appearing in a bowl game for the second consecutive year. This season Arkansas finished fifth in the West division of the SEC.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Meager output Saturday
Sanders churned out 65 yards on 21 carries, reeled in his only target for six yards and lost a fumble during Saturday's 40-34 defeat at Dallas. Sanders' fumble with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter was a costly one, as the Eagles were forced to call two of their three timeouts to preserve time for a comeback effort. But he wasn't having much success on the ground prior to the foible and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry for the game. While Sanders has gone for 140-plus rushing yards twice in the last five contests, he's combined for 131 yards on 41 rushes (3.2 YPC) in the other three. Which Sanders shows up Week 17 against the Saints remains to be seen, but it should be noted the Eagles offense was directed by backup QB Gardner Minshew on Saturday with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) sidelined.
